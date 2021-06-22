Over One Million Hong Kong Residents Register for Lucky Draw

PR Newswire Asia

HONG KONG, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lucky draw, jointly sponsored by Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited ('NTFCF'), the philanthropic arm of Sino Group, and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited ('Chinese Estates'), has received over one million registrations from Hong Kong residents today, one week since the online registration opened to the public. We are delighted to see the continued increase in the city's total vaccination rate, and thank Hong Kong residents for their enthusiastic support of the lucky draw and participation in the vaccination programme.

Eligible members of the public are invited to visit the lucky draw's website at www.vaccinationluckydraw.hk to register. Lucky draw ambassadors are also available to help the public with online registration at designated counters in ten properties across Hong Kong (please refer to the table below for locations and opening hours). Registration closes at 5:30 p.m. HKT on 1 September 2021.

Potential participants are advised to seek medical advice before vaccination, and when ready, book in for their COVID-19 vaccine via the Government's website at www.covidvaccine.gov.hk. For enquiries, participants can contact the dedicated lucky draw hotline between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. HKT, Monday to Sunday at (852) 3697 9357 or email enquiry@vaccinationluckydraw.hk

Location of Lucky Draw Ambassador Counters:
(Opening Hour: 12 noon to 8 p.m. HKT, Monday to Sunday)

District

Mall

Address

Hong Kong Island

Island Resort Mall

Atrium, G/F, Island Resort Mall, 28 Siu Sai Wan Road, Chai Wan

Lee Tung Avenue

Basement 1/F (Opposite to Customer Service Centre), Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai

The Centrium

Entrance lobby, 1/F, The Centrium, 60 Wyndham Street, Central

Sino Plaza

Lobby (near main entrance), G/F, Sino Plaza, 255-257 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay

Kowloon

China Hong Kong City

Central atrium, UG/F, China Hong Kong City, 33 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Olympian City

Event Hall, G/F, Olympian City 2, 18 Hoi Ting Road, West Kowloon

Tsim Sha Tsui Centre

G/F (Next to Concierge), 66 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East

YUE Man Square

UG/F (Next to Concierge), Yue Man Square, 33 Hip Wo Street, Kwun Tong

New Territories

Citywalk

Event Hall, UG/F, Citywalk, 1 Yeung Uk Road, Tsuen Wan

tmtplaza

3/F (Opposite to Concierge), tmtplaza Phase 1, 1 Tuen Shun Street, Tuen Mun

 

 