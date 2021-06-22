Over One Million Hong Kong Residents Register for Lucky Draw

HONG KONG, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lucky draw, jointly sponsored by Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited ('NTFCF'), the philanthropic arm of Sino Group, and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited ('Chinese Estates'), has received over one million registrations from Hong Kong residents today, one week since the online registration opened to the public. We are delighted to see the continued increase in the city's total vaccination rate, and thank Hong Kong residents for their enthusiastic support of the lucky draw and participation in the vaccination programme.

Eligible members of the public are invited to visit the lucky draw's website at www.vaccinationluckydraw.hk to register. Lucky draw ambassadors are also available to help the public with online registration at designated counters in ten properties across Hong Kong (please refer to the table below for locations and opening hours). Registration closes at 5:30 p.m. HKT on 1 September 2021.

Potential participants are advised to seek medical advice before vaccination, and when ready, book in for their COVID-19 vaccine via the Government's website at www.covidvaccine.gov.hk. For enquiries, participants can contact the dedicated lucky draw hotline between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. HKT, Monday to Sunday at (852) 3697 9357 or email enquiry@vaccinationluckydraw.hk.

Location of Lucky Draw Ambassador Counters:

(Opening Hour: 12 noon to 8 p.m. HKT, Monday to Sunday)