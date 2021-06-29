Overcoming Call Reluctance For Sales People – Expert Strategy Report Released

Behavior Sciences Research Press has just published What is Call Reluctance, a report on combating sales-defeating behaviors among industry professionals.

Behavioral Sciences Research Press (BSRP), a publishing company specializing in sales training tools, has just released a new report called What Is Call Reluctance. The report focuses on the emotional barriers salespeople face in a virtual environment.

For more information, visit: https://callreluctance.com/callreluctance

This latest announcement will help those in sales increase their productivity by providing valuable advice on how to overcome Call Reluctance.

Call Reluctance is characterized by the thoughts and feelings that culminate in negative avoidant behaviors in salespeople. Those who demonstrate these behaviors avoid opportunities to engage with potential customers, losing valuable sales income.

Research conducted by the BSRP indicates that call reluctance is a widespread problem, with over 40% of experienced sales professionals reporting at least one episode of severe Call Reluctance that threatened their career in the field.

BSRP’s new report responds to these trends by providing practical advice and information to combat these avoidant behaviors among salespeople.

According to the report, Call Reluctance consists of 16 forms of avoidant behavior, with most people exhibiting 5 of them. Building awareness of these detrimental behaviors can prevent emotional barriers in a virtual sales environment.

The report suggests that companies and individual sales professionals sign up for BSRP’s Power Up Your Sales workshop. The comprehensive training will cover how to maximize engagement activity, eliminate sales-defeating behaviors and clearing negative thoughts.

The guide also recommends that salespeople and those in leadership positions purchase Relentless: The Science of Barrier Busting Sales by Suzanne D. Dudley and Trelitha R. Bryant. The book provides scientifically backed solutions to the phenomena of Call Reluctance.

This latest publication is in line with Behavioral Sciences Research Press’s commitment to providing customers with high-quality, scientific sales training materials. Moreover, the company has developed a strong reputation within the sales industry for its well-written and researched products and materials.

One satisfied client said: “I would recommend this training (the workshop) to others. It is really beneficial for recruiters and salespeople alike. This training is good for anyone in an organization where salespeople are involved.”

Interested parties can find out more about Call Reluctance by calling (800) 323-4659, or visiting: https://callreluctance.com/callreluctance

