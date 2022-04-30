OVERPRIME CLOSED BETA TEST NOW LIVE

Join the Battle on Steam Today and don't miss out the exclusive events for CBT

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble announced the second closed beta test (CBT) for Overprime, its upcoming strategic action 3D TPS MOBA for Steam, is now available. While the second CBT will run until May 9 at 6AM ET/3 AM PT, everyone can be part of this test via Steam platform.



Overprime Second CBT Begins

Players from around the globe will have 11 days to battle it out on 7 server regions: Seoul, Frankfurt, Virginia, Singapore, San Paulo, Hong Kong, and Bahrain. The CBT will offer 25 Steam supported languages along with Arabian, Indonesian and Hindi.

Prior to the launch of Overprime's second CBT, Netmarble has recruited a number of Partner Creators globally including Korea, Japan and the U.S to bolster the CBT experience and showcase the game with their viewers.

Players can expect several new updates including:

Game Optimization - a wide range of game settings will allow more players to enjoy Overprime , such as the ability for graphic card users with lower specs to still play

- a wide range of game settings will allow more players to enjoy , such as the ability for graphic card users with lower specs to still play Advanced User Interface - several visual enhancements have been added including a new mini map, as well as in-game stores and items

- several visual enhancements have been added including a new mini map, as well as in-game stores and items Improved Tutorial - a new guide has been added for new MOBA players to showcase Overprime's unique game mechanics including Guardian and Dunk System

To celebrate the momentum, a number of events are drawing fans' attention.

Overprime Best Moment Event: Don't let the memorable moments slip through during the CBT. Players who share the clip link of the special moments to Discord are eligible to a lucky draw to win exclusive Overprime souvenirs.

Don't let the memorable moments slip through during the CBT. Players who share the clip link of the special moments to Discord are eligible to a lucky draw to win exclusive Overprime souvenirs. Portrait Coupon Giveaway Event: For those players who accessed the CBT or reached a level of 7 will obtain Portrait Coupons, which can be utilized decorating in-game profile pictures. The coupon will be given at the momentum of Early Access.

While the events are only available during the CBT period, the detailed information can be found in Discord Channel and Steam .

Overprime is a TPS MOBA genre PC game, which celebrates strategic actions and fast paced battle by two teams aiming to eliminate opponents' territories. Users are engaging in 5:5 play by choosing one of the various styles - Warrior, Support, ranger, Caster, tank, Assassin.

For more information on the second CBT, please visit the all-new Overprime website and Discord channel, including access to new details, official video guide clips and more.

About Netmarble Corporation