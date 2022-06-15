Owen Mumford Appoints New Director of Research and Development

WOODSTOCK, United Kingdom, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owen Mumford, a global leader in the design, manufacture and advancement of medical devices today announced that it has appointed Bal Johal as Director of Research and Development, effective from 4th July 2022.



Johal brings a wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical and medical device sector, covering a range of therapeutic areas and dosage forms, most recently working as vice president of product development, quality, regulatory and medical with Circassia. Prior to this, she held roles within research and development at GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Mundipharma Research Ltd.

Research and development has always been at the heart of Owen Mumford’s unique offer and represents a major pillar in the company’s strategic direction and development. The appointment of Johal into this pivotal role will enhance the quality and strength of the company’s existing pipeline. It also secures a well-defined path to deliver new ambitions in innovation, sustainable product design, life-cycle analysis and increased positive impact on healthcare professional and patient experience.

“We welcome Bal very warmly into our business,” said Jarl Severn, Managing Director at Owen Mumford. “She has the background, experience and drive to continue to accelerate the innovation and forward-thinking that will see us achieve ambitious growth and set us apart from the competition.”

Commenting on her appointment, Johal said, “To join Owen Mumford at this time is very exciting. With a combination of progress already made and some very talented people within the organisation, I can see that we will be able to deliver a high standard of success and innovation that will have a truly positive impact.”

owenmumford.com

Editorial contact:

Declan Proudfoot

declan.proudfoot@owenmumford.com

About Owen Mumford

Owen Mumford is a leader in the design, manufacture and advancement of medical technology, commercialising medical products in its own brand and custom device solutions for the world’s major pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies. It has pioneered the evolution of medical devices for almost 70 years with solutions for the ease and comfort of administering life-saving medication, safe and comfortable blood sampling and testing, and rapid professional and self-diagnostic testing kits. The company has a global presence across the UK, USA, Europe and Asia and is a trusted partner to many of the world’s biggest diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies.

For more information visit www.owenmumford.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84e0a5ca-9966-4d2c-997b-450052a12493