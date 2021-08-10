OWNDAYS Introduces Membership Programme in Singapore to Reward Loyal Customers with Exclusive Perks

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese fast fashion eyewear brand, OWNDAYS, unveils a membership programme in Singapore today, allowing customers to earn membership points for their purchases and receive members-only perks while enhancing their shopping experience at OWNDAYS by delivering added convenience to members.

There are 4 key features to the OWNDAYS Membership Programme [1]:

Feature 1: Membership Points

Depending on the membership tier, members will earn between 4% to 8% rebates in points from purchases made in-store and online. These Membership Points are valid for a year and can be used to offset the next purchase in which each Membership Point is equivalent to S$1 off.

Feature 2: Referral Perks

Members will now be rewarded when they invite friends who are new to OWNDAYS. The friend gets to enjoy S$20 discount off their first purchase at OWNDAYS when they spend at least S$98 on eyewear while the member earns 4% rebate in points from the friend's first purchase.

All it takes is for members to log in to the membership portal and send a unique referral code to their friends and family. The more referrals they make, the more points they may earn.

Feature 3: Three Membership Tiers

There are three tiers in the OWNDAYS Membership Programme, beginning with the Bronze level when one signs up as a member. As they accumulate 200 Membership Points, a member then moves up to the Silver level and subsequently reaching the highest Gold level once they have earned at least 600 points.

Membership tiers do not expire or get reset. Once a member has attained a certain tier, they will be able to enjoy the exclusive benefits available to that membership tier, including higher points rebates at the Silver and Gold levels.

A summary of the perks a member will enjoy at each membership tier:

Membership Perks Bronze Level Silver Level Gold Level Points Rebates 4% 6% 8% Referral Rebates 4% 4% 4% Member Sale √ √ √ Early Access to Member Sale

√ √ Early Access to Exclusive Product Launches

√ √

Feature 4: Web-based Membership Portal

Members can now easily access and retrieve their membership information such as purchase history, warranty cards, prescription records and Membership Points balance by logging in to the web-based membership portal from their mobile phone or computer.

Along with the release of the membership portal, the OWNDAYS Online Store has also been improved to enhance the online shopping experience while leveraging an advanced virtual try-on technology that allows one to try on different eyewear at the comfort of their home.

"We are delighted to introduce the OWNDAYS Membership Programme in Singapore to bring more value to loyal customers that does not only come in the form of exclusive membership benefits. More importantly, it is to enhance their overall shopping experience at OWNDAYS," said Trevor Hwong, General Manager of OWNDAYS Singapore.

He added, "As a brand that is constantly evolving and innovating to provide the best eyewear solution to our customers, we recognise the importance of online shopping in the current retail landscape. We have thus improved the features of our online store to make purchasing prescription glasses online easier by enabling members to access their prescription records from the eye check they have done in the stores."

Customers can sign up for a free membership account at https://www.owndays.com/sg/en/register.

For more information, please refer to https://www.owndays.com/sg/en/account.

High resolution visuals can be downloaded here: https://bit.ly/3A8JjaY

[1] Subject to Terms & Conditions of the OWNDAYS Membership Programme

About OWNDAYS

OWNDAYS is a leading eyewear brand from Japan with more than 350 shops in Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia, Hong Kong and India. The company sells over 2.5 million pairs of glasses a year. It is one of the few companies in the world that have implemented the SPA (Specialty store retailer of Private label Apparel) system into the optical business where the entire process from design and manufacturing through to inventory management and retail is managed from within. This system has allowed the company to maintain the highest level of product quality in order to meet the Japanese Industrial Standards while keeping prices affordable.

As it increases its global footprints, OWNDAYS continues to challenge itself to provide eyewear that are both functional and fashionable. The company aspires to be the eyewear of choice for everyone by constantly innovating and improving its systems and services. For more information, visit www.owndays.com/sg

Related Links :

https://www.owndays.com