OWNR Wallet Expands its All-In-One Cryptocurrency Platform Worldwide, Bringing Crypto to More People and Businesses

Tallinn, Estonia, July 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency ecosystem OWNR Wallet announces its expansion to 216 countries, bringing its crypto-platform to more people all over the world. OWNR Wallet provides a range of ways for customers to receive transfers or make purchases using cryptocurrency, broadening access and removing barriers in the growing crypto market.

OWNR Wallet is the easiest way to purchase crypto using bank cards. It offers a prepaid Visa card so that customers can use Bitcoin, Ethereum and other currencies to pay in-store. Customers order a physical or virtual card and can use it at millions of locations to make payments or cash withdrawals from ATMs.

OWNR expanded its groundbreaking non-custodial wallet to more countries in Asia, including South Korea and Japan. The team worked to add more payment integrations to its platform so that all banks in these countries can work with OWNR's transactions.

OWNR also expanded to South America, Oceania and Australia, and prioritized Egypt, Nigeria, Tunisia, and 43 other African countries to ensure customers in those countries have access to the coin-buying platform.

OWNR Wallet is an all-in-one crypto tool that provides a range of ways to buy, sell, and trade using cryptocurrencies. In addition to providing the prepaid bank cards, it also offers a crypto-to-crypto exchange to trade or sell coins. This service allows users to customize fees to adjust for potential price spikes or to speed up transactions. Users can add OWNR's exchange engine to their platform or website.

OWNR also offers a payment gateway so that the clients of a company can make purchases using OWNR's system, streamlining the payment process. OWNR already provides this payment gateway to customers of Bitfinex, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

OWNR Wallet is constantly working to update and improve its multi-platform cryptocurrency ecosystem by adding new features. It aims to be the only wallet customers need, providing everything in one interface.

OWNR Wallet supports the following cryptocurrencies: BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, DASH, DOGE, BCH-SV, OMNI USDT, EOS, and ERC-20 tokens. OWNR is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems and can be downloaded on the iOS App Store or Google Play. For more information about OWNR Wallet visit: https://ownrwallet.com/

