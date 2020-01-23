Oxford Immunotec Announces Donation in Support of Coronavirus Testing Efforts to Help Differentiate Tuberculosis from the New China Virus

globenewswire
Oxford Immunotec Announces Donation in Support of Coronavirus Testing Efforts to Help Differentiate Tuberculosis from the New China VirusGlobeNewswireJanuary 23, 2020

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD) (the “Company”), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced they are planning a new initiative to commemorate the coming World Tuberculosis Day, bring the benefits of the T-SPOT®.TB test to mainland China and assist with differentiating tuberculosis (TB) from other respiratory infections. Oxford Immunotec will donate tests approximately valued at CNY 3,000,000 to Chinese hospitals through a non-profit organization, Bethune Charitable Foundation, in support of their efforts to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Because some pathogens present with similar symptoms as TB, ruling out TB quickly in infected suspects is critical to fighting the spread of the infection.  Since its approval in the People’s Republic of China in 2010, T-SPOT.TB has been recognized for its high level of sensitivity and specificity across patient populations and has become a critical aid in the diagnosis of TB infection.  

The donation plan is supported by leading hospitals and KOLs in China. Prof. Mou Xiangdong, Director of Respiratory and Critical Care Department, Beijing Tsinghua Chang Gung Hospital says, “We would like to thank Oxford Immunotec for their commitment to the Chinese people.  As symptoms of some infections may be similar to TB, this test will help us differentiate these illnesses with greater accuracy during epidemic seasons.”

About T-SPOT.TB

The T-SPOT.TB test is available in over 60 countries and recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one the 100 essential diagnostic tests that should be available in every country.  In China, the T-SPOT.TB test has been on the market since 2010 and has been rapidly adopted by the leading hospitals and physicians as a critical tool for diagnosing TB infection.  Today more than 250 of China’s top hospitals rely on the T-SPOT.TB test to determine treatment for hard to diagnose patients.  There is no comparable technology with similar sensitivity and specificity on the market in China.  The T-SPOT.TB test is relied on as an essential tool in the fight against TB.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary assays for immunology and infectious disease. The Company’s T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 60 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.

CONTACTS:

For Media and Investor Inquiries:
Matt McLaughlin
Chief Financial Officer
Oxford Immunotec
Tel: +1 (508) 573-9953
mtmclaughlin@oxfordimmunotec.com

Primary Logo

TRENDING

Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Li Shengwu says he will no longer participate in contempt of court proceedings; AGC responds
Li Shengwu says he will no longer participate in contempt of court proceedings; AGC responds
Najib: I&#039;m not stupid
Najib: I'm not stupid
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Netflix could be declared haram in Indonesia
Netflix could be declared haram in Indonesia
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Don&#039;t say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Don't say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura

SERVICES