Oxford Leadership Group Appoints Be Courageous CEO and Former TikTok Executive as New Partners

Oxford Leadership, a renowned global leadership and coaching institute, has announced the appointment of two new partners.

Brian Bacon, chair and founder of Oxford Leadership, comments: “The appointments of Michal Oshman and Kyle Hermans support Oxford Leadership’s rapid global expansion as the preferred partner for global companies seeking to execute strategy through the transformation of people and culture.”





“Their impressive backgrounds and visionary, compassionate, and courageous approaches are key to our strategy of developing leadership capacity that steers organisations in an increasingly complex and interconnected world. These appointments are crucial for shaping the future of Oxford Leadership and for the success of our clients,” Bacon continues.



Kyle Hermans brings his experience from Singularity University and the Forbes Business Council. His background in leading transformation initiatives at companies like Adobe, GAP, Google, H&M, Rio Tinto, and L’Oreal solidifies his capacity to contribute to clients’ success. Hemans brings a wealth of experience in culture change and business strategy, having guided many Fortune 500 companies through significant breakthroughs. His approach, characterised by originality and innovation, is backed by his extensive research and application of courage.



With a solid history of guiding top executives and managing intricate international projects to significant achievements, Hermans has effectively collaborated with Oxford Leadership and its clientele in the past. As a senior partner, he now aims to assist clients in successfully tackling the complexities of rapid change, enabling them to achieve peak performance in challenging times.



Michal Oshman, celebrity coach and influencer, is recognised for her impactful work in organisational transformation at TikTok and Meta. She previously served as Tiktok’s global head of company culture and Meta’s international head of leadership development. Her unique leadership style, focusing on spirituality and contemporary principles, aligns with Oxford Leadership's philosophy and will be vital in advancing its mission.



A mother of four children and an advocate for mental health awareness and diversity, Oshman is an expert in building purpose-driven global cultures that encourage employees to fulfil the company's and their personal goals.



“Michal and Kyle's world-class expertise aligns with our growth and our global clients’ success in the USA, UK, and Europe, where we cultivate organisational transformation and leadership development of C-Suite executives and teams,” Bacon notes.



For more than two decades, Oxford Leadership’s mission has been to shape leaders, fostering their growth from within by instilling the necessary attributes of character, competence, and commitment for effective performance and change.



Bacon elaborates on the new partners’ role in furthering this mission: “Michal and Kyle come to Oxford Leadership with immense heart, mind, and ecosystem to deliver proven, time-tested strategies, principles, and practices. Each has a track record of successfully guiding large-scale leadership and organisational transformation with some of the world’s most admired brands.”



For questions on this partnership or Oxford Leadership’s offerings, please visit www.oxfordleadership.com/



About Oxford Leadership



Established in the UK in 2005, Oxford Leadership is a globally recognised leadership consulting group and institute with over one million executive alums. Known for its distinct inside-out approach, it provides leadership development, executive coaching, culture transformation, and strategy execution. It focuses on transforming purposeful leaders to create a positive impact.



With a presence in markets such as the UK, Europe, North America, APAC, and LATAM, it has successfully facilitated over 300 organisational transformations and post-merger culture integrations in major global corporations.

