Oxford University Press Collaborates With South Korea's Artificial Intelligence Specialist AKA AI to Create AI-Based English Language Learning Materials

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford University Press recently signed a licensing agreement with AKA AI (hereinafter AKA), a global artificial intelligence (AI) technology and social robot specialist, to transform Oxford's Let's Go! learning materials using its AI technologies.

Through this collaboration, a next-generation mobile app will be created based on the world-renowned Let's Go! language course for kids, supporting free conversation with chatbots powered by AI technology. This will be available for purchase via mobile app stores and eventually be available to multiple countries, including China, Indonesia, and Brazil.

Oxford University Press' Head of Licensing and Partnerships, Joseph Noble, said "We are delighted to see our educational resources adapted for the purposes of new, intelligent products like that being developed by AKA. Artificial intelligence is transforming so much in the world and has real potential to help learners improve their communication skills in a dynamic way."

Since developing its original technology that focuses on AI-based naturalized conversation appropriate to situations, AKA has been making a meaningful transition from public education to private education by supplementing the essential element of a 'native speaker' in English learning. Specifically, AKA's AI engine 'Muse' is being developed so that users can learn conversational skills centered on various environments and topics. In addition to this, it is evolving into a technology that specifically analyzes the user's learning data, visualizes the data, and makes recommendations (Adaptive) and predictions (Predictive), tailored to the user.

AKA has been leading innovation in digital education by introducing the AI robot 'Musio', equipped with its original AI engine 'Muse', to an estimated 160 elementary, middle, and high school educational institutions, particularly in Korea and Japan. They also recently won the 2021 Edison Awards, the most respected invention, development, and innovation awards in the US. Raymond Jung, CEO of AKA, said, "We look forward to redefining and rebuilding English education through this partnership with the Oxford University Press."

About Oxford University Press

Oxford University Press (OUP) is a department of the University of Oxford. It furthers the University's objective of excellence in research, scholarship, and education by publishing worldwide. OUP is the world's largest university press with the widest global presence.

It currently publishes thousands of new publications a year, has offices in around fifty countries, and employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide.

About AKA AI

AKA AI is a company that developed the artificial intelligence (AI) engine Muse and the AI robot Musio based on the engine. It focuses on the commercialization of Muse in the form of SaaS. It actively targets the global market, for instance, by introducing its own engine to SoftBank's social robot, Pepper. Its goal is to help or replace the intellectual abilities of humans through AI technology and social robots. Ultimately, it seeks to make practical changes whereby AI technology transforms and enriches our lives.

