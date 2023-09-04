OxyTap Launches OxyTap 5: The World's First Regenerative Oxygen Supplement Infuser at IFA Berlin 2023

OxyTap Pte Ltd launches OxyTap 5, a revolutionary regenerative oxygen supplement infuser that increases oxygen levels in the body. The device transforms regular water into oxygen-enriched water, boosting vitality and promoting a healthier lifestyle.

OxyTap Pte Ltd a leading innovator in health and wellness solutions is proud to announce the launch of OxyTap 5 an innovative regenerative oxygen supplement infuser. The groundbreaking device will be unveiled at the IFA Berlin 2023 one of the world's premier consumer electronics exhibitions.



OxyTap 5 is a revolutionary product that addresses the global need for increased oxygen levels in the body. As we age and face the challenges posed by the global pandemic our body's ability to absorb and utilize oxygen diminishes. OxyTap 5 provides a solution by allowing individuals to increase their oxygen levels through a simple and convenient drinking experience.



The technology behind OxyTap 5 leverages the latest advancements in oxygen supplement delivery systems. Through a proprietary process the device transforms regular water into oxygen-enriched water ensuring optimal absorption by the body. With the OxyTap 5 users can now effortlessly replenish lost oxygen boosting their overall vitality and promoting a healthier lifestyle.



"We are thrilled to introduce OxyTap 5 the world's first regenerative oxygen therapy supplement infuser said Mr Wilson Tan CEO of OxyTap Pte Ltd. "This innovative product represents a significant leap forward in improving the wellness and vitality of individuals worldwide. With OxyTap 5 users can easily incorporate oxygen supplementation into their daily routine unlocking the full potential of a healthier future."

OxyTap 5's sleek and compact design makes it perfect for use at home in the office or while traveling. The device is user-friendly and features a simple one-touch operation allowing individuals of all ages to easily benefit from increased oxygen levels. OxyTap 5 is also able to generate different oxygen dosages for health, wellness and sports applications.



OxyTap Pte Ltd invites you to experience the future of oxygen supplementation at the IFA Berlin 2023 from September 1st to 6th. Visit our booth at The Singapore Pavilion Hall 5.2A Stand #019 to learn more about OxyTap 5 and witness first-hand how it can revolutionize your health and well-being.



For more information about OxyTap 5 and to inquire about distribution opportunities, please contact our sales team at sales@oxytap.com, call +65 91130711 or visit: https://oxytap.com/

About OxyTap Pte Ltd:

OxyTap Pte Ltd is a leading innovator in health and wellness solutions. Our mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being by providing cutting-edge products and technologies that help them achieve their goals.At OxyTap, we believe that oxygen is the key to unlocking human potential. That's why we've developed the OxyTap 5, a revolutionary regenerative oxygen supplement infuser that increases oxygen levels in the body, boosting vitality and promoting a healthier lifestyle.Our team of experts is dedicated to advancing the science of oxygen supplementation and exploring new ways to help people live their best lives. With our innovative products and commitment to excellence, we're changing the way people think about health and wellness.Join us on our mission to empower individuals and transform the way they live, work, and play.

Contact Info:

Name: Wilson Tan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Oxytap Pte Ltd

Address: 5008 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5, #04-09 Techplace II, Singapore 569874

Phone: +65 91130711

Website: http://www.oxytap.com



Video URL: https://youtu.be/gtshGxekSeE?si=qj5B900bFueHcHul

