The year 2023 will bring a great watershed for brick enthusiasts around the world in their favorite construction sets. Fans of Lego Minifigures, your time-traversing new era starts today, as the company is drastically redesigning its packaging. Starting September 2023, cardboard will replace traditional, non-transparent, non-sustainable, non-recyclable blind bags.

The change is indicative of a great shift in the way that Lego carries out its sustainability. This is not a change in packaging design, which is only superficial, but it means strategically devoted to environmental responsibility. Lego has set a target for the whole assortment to shift to sustainable and recyclable packaging by 2025. This includes, for example, prototype bricks made of recycled plastic that the company is producing and changing internal plastic bags into biodegradable paper. All this shows the comprehensive approach undertaken by Lego to create a greener future for the toy industry, including the use of cardboard boxes.

The first transition to cardboard for Lego Minifigure packaging has not, unsurprisingly, been without its debate and concern amongst collectors. Foremost is the "top tab" missing as an identifying feature in this new packaging format. Part of the joy that many collectors find is, at least in part, in the tactile feeling of prying characters sealed inside those opaque packets. But with the change to cardboard boxes, this element of expectation is bound to be lost. It was going to remind some of the excitement attached with blind boxes.

This is not a sentiment; it is a very real one to both collectors and enthusiasts. This probably represents a substantial barrier in a hobby where some of the holy grails are full series of Minifigures or certain characters. Furthermore, the move to boxed packaging adds a further layer of uncertainty that could have an impact on the consumers' consideration in-store for purchase, especially in view of the premium positioning of Lego Minifigures.

But that doesn't mean it was not an economic factor that prodded Lego to move ahead and adopt cardboard packaging. The company had looked into many other options in terms of packaging, like bags made out of paper, square-shaped packs, pillow packaging, and even customizable cubical packaging. After careful consideration, the decision was made in favour of the box format.

Lego welcomes input from all industry experts and is committed to evolving these plans with any forthcoming feedback. Although sustainability is of immense importance to the company, it has to carry out such operations with its consumers which result in them getting what they are coming for: the Minifigure experience, i.e., how to balance the sustainability targets with joyfulness in collecting and building with Lego.

As we finally say our goodbyes to this iconic old packaging, which has been a fixture within the Minifigure line for a couple of years, that's very much a bitter sort of sweet. Brings unquestionable nostalgia, yet the pursuit of sustainability in a noble way since the familiar blind bag format does not deprive Lego of the recognition for reducing its ecological footprint in an environmental concern paramount era.

In that regard, one would expect that Lego can adopt innovation in such a way that it sustains the process. This means that they would have to look towards creative solutions on how to merge environmental responsibility with consumer needs. That way, they are making sure that the delight of collecting and building with Lego Minifigures is kept as alive as it can be, perhaps by incorporating eco-friendly materials such as cardboard. Hopefully, the company shall continue making more innovative paths towards a far more sustainable and enjoyable Minifigure experience.

The new packaging for Lego Minminifigures is, in sum, a very important step for the brand in this direction. This might be sometimes painful, but these are the things we have to do. Be a part of this change as a consumer, enthusiast, and advocate, extending solidarity to Lego as it builds toward a Sustainable Future. Make a difference together that means something for a greener world for generations.

