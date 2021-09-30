PaaSoo Technology (Ireland) expands to Japan

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PaaSoo Technology (Ireland) Limited, a leading provider of global cloud communication services, has announced its expansion into Japan.

PaaSoo has already developed strong cooperation with major Japanese mobile Internet companies and Telecom operators for delivering worldwide coverage for SMS and Voice communications to enterprise customers from Japan and helping international companies to reach their Japanese end-users through direct-to-operator routes.

PaaSoo's new Tokyo entity PaaSoo KK, registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications for telecommunication business, represents a new milestone in its relationship with the Japanese market and a steadfast commitment to the local user privacy protection requirements.

Mr. Karim Mehouri, Senior Business Development Manager of PaaSoo, said, "PaaSoo has great experience in supporting fast-growing online services and Internet platforms with the latest communication solutions. We have a simple onboarding process and have direct connections to telecom carriers in more than 200 nations because we know the importance of being accountable for supporting entry into new territories. It made sense to set up a presence here so we can be closer to our growing Japanese customer base and our European clients as they expand into the region."

Part of the expansion is the key partnership with INST Inc, a Japanese technology company offering cloud communication applications and integration services. As a certified PaaSoo reseller and integration service provider, INST will bring valuable market insight and customer support experience to PaaSoo KK.

Workport Inc, a leading recruitment consulting firm in Japan, is one of the customers who is already benefiting from this synergy between PaaSoo and INST. Considering SMS as a reliable and cost-effective solution for critical communications, once a candidate has been recommended to a customer, Workport will send timely updates and notifications via text messages at all stages of the recruitment process. Workport believes this solution contributes significantly to shorten the interview process. PaaSoo brings forth the underlying technology and direct telecom connections, while INST delivers customised professional services and technical support, making it easy for the customer to deploy these services.

"Working with PaaSoo means we can offer a wide range of reliable and cost-effective Cloud Communication solutions to our clients. These solutions will help them in growing their businesses and increasing engagement with their existing and new customers. We are confident that this partnership will bring value to the Japanese market," commented Kousuke Ishino, CEO of INST Inc.

About PaaSoo Technology

Founded in 2016, PaaSoo has offices in Ireland, India, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia and the Philippines. PaaSoo's powerful, agile and cost-effective cloud communication solutions enable their clients to connect with their end-users across the globe. Companies such as OPPO, Wargaming, Perfect World, and others rely on PaaSoo for critical communications via text or voice messaging.

PaaSoo's comprehensive selection of scalable, flexible and easy to use APIs and applications allows organisations of any size to use the power of cloud communications for growing their business and staying connected to the customers, e.g., for one-time passwords, notifications, alerts, and promotional offers.

For more information on the Product: www.paasoo.com

About INST Inc

INST Inc is a mobile technology company providing Communication SaaS (SMS and Voice), solving customer engagement and interaction problems for more than 450 enterprise customers in Japan, across several verticals such as human resource, fashion retail, food & beverages, et cetera.

The company was founded in 2015 in Tokyo and currently operates from Chiba city, having adopted a permanent and 100 per cent working-from-home style.

For more information:

Email - sales@inst-inc.com

Website: www.inst-inc.com

