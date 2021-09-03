PABLO AIR to Launch New York Drone Delivery PoC with EVA

INCHEON, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PABLO AIR, a company specializing in drone logistics solutions and delivery services and a member of Born2Global Centre, will take part in the development of a drone delivery service for use in the United States. As a member of a consortium led by EVA, PABLO AIR will begin its participation in an empirical project on drone delivery in New York from April, 2022. The corridor is developed by Griffiss International Airport (GIA), Thales, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) who are in the Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance (NUAIR) Alliance. NUAIR Alliance, a nonprofit organization based in New York, supports a project that advances the UAS and AAM industries including standard development, product testing, drone integration, and real-life use-case scenarios. This venture is especially important for PABLO AIR because it essentially grants the company exclusive drone operation rights in this project.



The project will be conducted in two New York locations: GIA, in Oneida County near Rome, and in Syracuse. The project will test the safety with which cargo can be delivered via drone to its destination; PABLO AIR will load objects onto a drone to be delivered from GIA to a station in Syracuse, a distance of approximately 50 miles.

Since establishing its US branch in June, PABLO AIR has engaged in diverse R&D endeavors in Arizona and New York. The company is currently conducting a joint R&D project with EVA, a multi-purpose unmanned station manufacturer whose CEO is a former Director Business and Organization Development of Japan and Asia in Tesla; this will strengthen EVA's existing unmanned distribution system solution for unmanned mobility delivery stations. A designer affiliated with BMW America will assist in the station's design.

PABLO AIR's goal is to innovate the distribution industry by providing unmanned integrated distribution systems, in which the drone is the first step. To enhance the efficiency and accessibility of the unmanned delivery system, the company has developed PAMNet, software that operates and controls an integrated version of unmanned land, air and marine mobility systems. PAMNet is recognized in the industry as a solution that can speed up the commercialization of unmanned mobility delivery/distribution solutions by optimizing the operational environment and accessibility of unmanned systems.

Kim Young-Joon, CEO of PABLO AIR, said, "This project is important as an opportunity for a Korean startup to showcase its aviation technologies in New York. We believe that the project is a turning point for PABLO AIR and will act as a stepping stone for our entrance into the American market. Moving forward, PABLO AIR will more actively strive to enter the global market with a sense of mission to benefit humankind through our technologies and services."

About PABLO AIR

Established in 2018, PABLO AIR (www.pabloair.com) succeeded in July in attracting investment of KRW 8.5 billion (USD 8 million) for the pre-Series B round, bringing total investment in the venture to KRW 11.5 billion (USD 10 million). In 2020, for the first time in Korea, the company produced a long-distance maritime delivery using two drones over a distance of 80.6 km (50.1 mile). In 2019, the company organized a drone art show using 100 drones for the first time in Korea, followed by performing approximately 30 drone art exhibitions using more than 300 drones and fireworks. With its own developed autonomous delivery software solution called Pablo Air Mobility Network (PAMNet), PABLO AIR was named as a 2nd place winner in the Operation of the AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards 2021.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for a successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

