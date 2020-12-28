To win One-Of-A-Kind medal designed by the father of GUNDAM, Okawara Sensei

BANGKOK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GUNDAM VIRTUAL RUN 2020 is the first regional virtual run in ASEAN organized by DEX (Thailand). To celebrate 40-year anniversary of GUNDAM, this year, winners who complete 20 and 40 kilometer race will receive the unique medal designed by Kunio Okawara Sensei, the mechanical designer who design GUNDAM (RX-78-2). Obviously, the medal is highly demanded from GUNDAM fans to the runners. Thankfully, everyone has chance to win. Start the run now. The last record will be counted on 15th of January 2021.



Pacing to the last stage of GUNDAM VIRTUAL RUN 2020

About Okawara Sensei, he is a mechanical designer in the Japanese anime industry. Okawara was the first in the industry to be specifically credited as a mechanical designer. He designed mecha for the GUNDAM and Brave Series franchises, as well as those of numerous Super Robot and Real Robot shows such as Yattaman, Armored Trooper Votoms, Mashin Eiyuuden Wataru, Shippū! Iron Leaguer.

This is a special item for anime fans, and they can join the race by starting the virtual run now. For everyone else, it is a great opportunity for exercising, promoting health, with an extra reward.

Find out more or Register Now on https://bit.ly/3qDDXko

