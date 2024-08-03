The Packaging People Introduce Innovative Home Compostable and Recyclable Packaging Options

The Packaging People, a leading packaging solutions provider, is proud to announce the introduction of innovative home compostable and recyclable packaging options, poised to transform Australia’s packaging industry's environmental footprint.

—

As consumers increasingly demand eco-friendly products across Australia, the packaging sector is under pressure to adapt their packaging strategies to align with the eco-friendly product standards within them.

Leading packaging suppliers based in Melbourne, The Packaging People, introduce new offerings which address this growing concern across the country. They aim to provide businesses with sustainable solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and functionality, whilst remaining innovative and aesthetically pleasing for the consumer.

According to a recent study from the Australian Packaging Covenant, 75% of Australians consider the environmental impact of packaging when making purchasing decisions. In response, businesses like The Packaging People have a responsibility to encourage and educate consumers on the eco-friendly packaging options available.

"Our mission is to empower companies to make a positive impact on the environment without compromising on performance," states a spokesperson on behalf of The Packaging People. "Our home compostable and recyclable packaging options are designed to reduce waste, minimise carbon emissions and promote a circular economy wherever possible."

The Packaging People have proudly spent time perfecting their new range of custom and eco-friendly packaging for Australian customers to enjoy, which includes:

Home compostable bags that offer a class leading structure that includes an Australian Certified Home Compostable (Australian Standard AS 5810) lining.

Kerbside Recyclable bags made up of Kraft/LLDPE (<5%) meaning that it can be put straight into the yellow recycling bin at home, without the need to be taken to a special collection facility.

By adopting these innovative solutions, businesses can significantly reduce their environmental impact. According to studies, in Australia alone, packaging waste accounts for approximately 1.4 million tonnes of landfill each year. The Packaging People's home compostable and recyclable options offer a viable alternative, supporting the country's goal to achieve 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025.

As a leading supplier of custom packaging, The Packaging People's commitment to sustainability is driving education and awareness amongst consumers about the importance of eco-friendly packaging.

"We believe that together, we can create a more sustainable future for generations to come," added a spokesperson from The Packaging People. "Our team is dedicated to doing our bit for the environment and supporting businesses navigating the transition to environmentally responsible packaging."





About the company: The Packaging People is a leading provider of custom packaging solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses across Australia. With a commitment to quality, sustainability and customer satisfaction, we specialise in designing and manufacturing custom packaging solutions for a wide range of industries. For more information visit The Packaging People today.

