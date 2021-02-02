Pactera Achieves Silver-Level Delivery Provider Certification From Blue Prism

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera today announced it has achieved silver-level delivery provider certification from Blue Prism. Pactera is an industry-targeted global leading IT solution company from China, with 25 years of history and 29,000 employees, providing worldwide services covering digital consulting, experience interaction, technology implementation, and operations.

Pactera and Blue Prism have been collaborating in the implementation of RPA and intelligent automation services across a variety of industries and sectors, including banking, insurance, retail, and manufacturing. This announcement promotes a stronger relationship to expand the offering of digital workforce services and solutions to their clients across Asia and Oceania initially including the Greater China Region, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

"Our clients expect the highest level of work quality from Pactera and in the domain of RPA. Achieving official certification from leading technology vendor Blue Prism means we are delivering according to the highest standards set by the solution provider itself. It has been a very rewarding journey with Blue Prism and we are working towards reaching the next and other levels of certification so that we can deliver more successes to our clients," says Andy Fung, general manager of Pactera Hong Kong and program executive of Pactera's Intelligent Automation Practice in APAC.

Pactera holds a leading position in APAC as an intelligent automation implementation service provider given its broad network of Asia Pacific and Oceania practitioners skilled in software robotics and automation. Pactera's locally based teams help clients to improve their operations and navigate the challenges of the intelligent automation journey via an ideal mix of strong technical know-how and a native, cultural understanding of the Asia/Oceania business environments.

"This certification is official recognition of Pactera's growing expertise and track record in successfully implementing Blue Prism intelligent automation projects for clients in the region," remarked Gareth Lane, VP of partners in APAC, Blue Prism.

About Pactera

Pactera is a global technology company with 29,000 employees worldwide committed to delivering digital-themed consulting, UX interaction, IT implementation and operations services to customers. Pactera creates business value for Fortune 2000 companies by accelerating business innovation, enabling new growth, improving operational efficiency and transforming the user experience.



About Blue Prism

Blue Prism is the global leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done. At Blue Prism, we have users in over 170 countries in more than 2,000 businesses, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, that are creating value with new ways of working, unlocking efficiencies, and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our digital workforce is smart, secure, scalable and accessible to all; freeing up humans to re-imagine work. Blue Prism's vision is to provide a digital workforce for every enterprise. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

