PADD Finance – the next generation Launchpad on KCC receives sponsorship backing from Kucoin Community Chain.

PADD Finance on its way to becoming go to Launchpad

The growth of the Kucoin community chain has been tremendous and organic since its mainnet launch announcement on June 16th, 2021. With its speed of transaction, low transaction fees, and scalability - the Kucoin community chain has made itself the go-to chain for top Notch blockchain projects like Padd Finance.

Padd Finance is the next-generation community launchpad built on Kucoin Community Chain for Kucoin community chain based projects. Armed with the mission of helping grow the KCC ecosystem by attracting, incubating, and launching top-notch projects on KCC, Padd’s ecosystem comprises of:

- Padd Launchpad

- Padd Swap

- Padd Labs.

A combination of its unique Padd Launchpad, which leverages on Staking Allocation System to deliver fair allocation to loyal token holders, its padd swap that offers low transactions fees for token swap and Padd labs where projects are vetted and incubated at a global standard - Padd has positioned itself as a leader and the go-to launchpad for the Kucoin Community Chain Ecosystem.

With the anticipated announcement of its PRESALE-X - an open tool that can be used by

different projects on the KCC ecosystem to run a pre-IDO or an open presale not backed by a launchpad - Padd Finance intends to maintain and sediment its place as a top Project on KCC:

