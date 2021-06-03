PAG Becomes Signatory to United Nations-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment

HONG KONG, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAG, a leading Asia-focused private investment firm, today announced that it had become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), as part of its ongoing commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues. PAG is one of the largest alternative asset managers in Asia to commit to the PRI principles to date.

The PRI works to understand the investment implications of ESG factors, and to support its signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. Its six voluntary and aspirational Principles, undertaken within the context of a firm's fiduciary responsibilities, help drive more responsible and sustainable investment decisions.

Said Weijian Shan, Chairman and CEO of PAG: "PAG has incorporated ESG considerations into its investment process for a long time. Joining the PRI is to help promote this philosophy in the investment community worldwide."

"As one of Asia's largest private investment management firms, we need to set a standard for responsible investing," said Chris Gradel, PAG Founding Partner and CIO, Absolute Returns. "Becoming a PRI signatory is a key next step in helping spread these principles throughout our industry."

"As investors, incorporating ESG factors can not only create better outcomes for our communities, but can help drive meaningful, material improvements in our returns," said Jon-Paul Toppino, PAG Group President and Managing Partner, PAG Real Estate.

PAG joins nearly 4,000 existing signatories to the Principles, including asset owners, asset managers and service providers, who collectively oversee more than US$103 trillion in assets under management.

PRI CEO Fiona Reynolds said: "We are thrilled to welcome PAG as a PRI signatory. In joining PRI, PAG is recognising the importance of incorporating ESG factors into investment and ownership decisions to its institutional and private clients. We look forward to working with the team."

About PAG

PAG is a leading Asia-focused private investment manager, with strategies including private equity, private debt, real estate and hedge funds. The firm manages capital on behalf of more than 150 leading institutional investors from Europe, North America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. For more information please visit www.pag.com.

About PRI

The PRI works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Launched in New York in 2006, the PRI has grown to nearly 4,000 signatories, managing over $103 trillion AUM.

