Page Pros Transforms Global Digital Marketing Landscape; Wins CanadianSME Award for 'Digital Business of the Year'

Page Pros is redefining the digital business landscape by focusing on helping small to medium-sized businesses drive growth. With its innovation and excellence, the team, led by young industry innovators, secured a win as the 'Digital Business of the Year' presented by Google.



Page Pros, one of North America's fastest-growing digital marketing agencies, has continued to revolutionize the global digital marketing landscape by helping small to medium-sized businesses develop long-term sources of customer acquisition and revenue growth through affordable and effective digital marketing.

"Our goal is to help businesses get value for their marketing dollars and repair the damage caused by companies that take advantage of vulnerable business owners," noted CEO Jesse Galati.

Galati is joined by the company's president, Joe Devereaux, at the helm of the leading SEO company. These two marketing leaders have established themselves as young innovators of the next generation, building one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in just under a year and a half.

Both Galati and Devereaux made waves in the digital marketing industry recently for winning a National Canadian SME award for "Digital Business of the Year" presented by Google.

"This award is a remarkable achievement by our entire Page Pros team, showcasing their daily commitment to excellence. At the start of 2023, we started the business from the ground up. Now, with over 30 employees and thousands of clients, we have been honored as the Digital Business of the Year. We are incredibly excited and motivated for what the future holds," Devereaux told the press right after receiving the award.

Galati, meanwhile, called on business owners to trust their instincts and follow their hearts amid the challenges and increasing pressures in the business landscape today.

"For the first few years, put your CEO title aside and become the hardest worker in the room. Prioritize creating the best possible product and service, and commit to continuous improvement every single day in every aspect of your business," shared Galati.

Page Pros' SEO services are no-contract, as the company believes in working to keep each client's business. Page Pros has already helped thousands of clients, which Galati credits to the team's passion for helping small and medium-sized businesses accelerate growth through trust and positive relationships.

Page Pros' RankPRO, one of their top-rated and world-renowned digital marketing services, focuses on local SEO, organic growth, and local targeting, and has helped hundreds of small to medium-sized business owners get followed by real people looking for their service. On the other hand, the BrandPRO service provides custom logo designs and brand materials, helping businesses with the makeover they need to stand out as the leaders in their specific industries.

"It's all about helping small and medium-sized business owners, the backbone of our economy, develop affordable long-term sources of customer acquisition and revenue growth," notes Galati. "Quality in a service or product is not what you put into it. It is what the client or customer gets out of it."

Business owners who want to elevate their digital marketing campaigns may schedule a consultation with the Page Pros team today to get started. For more information, visit [Page Pros] (https://www.pagepros.io).

About Page Pros:

Page Pros is one of North America's leading marketing agencies, recognized for its award-winning suite of services. Their goal is to deliver affordable, high-quality, and high-performing online marketing solutions. Having already achieved success for thousands of businesses, Page Pros is now on track with its mission to empower millions more worldwide.



