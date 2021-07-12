Pagoda Group co-organizes the first Lancang-Mekong Fruit Festival in 2021 to support the Lancang-Mekong cooperation

BEIJING, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Lancang-Mekong Fruit Festival kicked off in Beijing recently. The event was hosted by the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, organized by the Foreign Economic Cooperation Center, and co-organized by Lancang-Mekong Agricultural Cooperation Center and Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Pagoda Group) As a representative of the enterprise side, Yu Huiyong, founder and chairman of Pagoda Group, was invited to attend and deliver a speech.

More than 100 people from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agricultural departments of relevant provinces and regions, China Fruit Circulation Association, China Village Development Promotion Association and other social organizations, enterprises and village communities in Zhejiang, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shandong and Hainan, as well as the embassies of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam in China and the representative office of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in China attended the opening ceremony of the Fruit Festival.

It is reported that this activity is an important measure for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs to implement the Third Leaders' Meeting and the Sixth Foreign Ministers' Meeting of Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, and it is also one of the series of Chinese activities to celebrate the 5th anniversary of Lancang-Mekong Cooperation.

Pagoda has been working closely with Thailand since 2004, when Pagoda began trading fruit with the Mekong countries. During the 3-year period from 2018 to 2020, Pagoda's procurement volume has more than doubled from more than 40,000 tons. Among them, durian, mangosteen and coconut are the most popular among Pagoda's consumers.

In addition to fruit trade exchanges, Pagoda has organized several experience tours for Chinese consumers, news media and others to go deep into the production areas of durian and coconut in Thailand since 2019. Pagoda also joins hands with the Thai Consulate in China to hold a regular Thai fruit festival every year to promote the quality of Thai fruits and bring the good Thai fruits to thousands of households in China.

After the fruit festival launch ceremony, a series of diverse and colorful activities were held. At the Lancang-Mekong Agricultural and Rural Development Cooperation Forum, all parties shared their experiences in poverty eradication in the fruit industry, exchanged the current situation and trends of fruit development in the region, and discussed strengthening fruit trade and investment cooperation among enterprises and villages and communities in different countries.

The fragrant fruits attracted many attendees for tasting during the Lancang-Mekong premium fruit showcase. "The session was lovingly created and provided by the Pagoda team, incorporating the special fruits and diverse cultures of the six Lancang-Mekong countries." Said Yang Qian, Senior Director of Pagoda Group Marketing Center.

The event also featured a live broadcast of the Lancang-Mekong Fruit Festival, where ambassadors from several countries entered the Pagoda live broadcast room to interact with online viewers, promote the quality fruits of each country and talk about Lancang-Mekong agricultural cooperation. The live broadcast was syndicated through Pagoda Video Account and official WeChat live broadcast rooms such as WeChat Pie and WeChat Video Account Creation Camp.

It is understood that during this fruit festival, thousands of stores in more than 100 cities nationwide of Pagoda, Guoduomei, Jieji Fruit, Chengxinguolin and Guoguojia brands also jointly carry out Lancang-Mekong fruit promotion and sales activities.