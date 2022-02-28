Paidy achieves the Best Place to Work certification in Japan for 2022

TOKYO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paidy, Japan's pioneer and leading BNPL service with the mission to spread trust through society and to give people room to dream, has recently been recognized as one of the best places to work in Japan for 2022. This acknowledges Paidy's commitment towards fostering an environment and culture of respect, pride amongst its employees. According to the company results, 83% of the employees said it's a great workplace compared to 80% in a typical fintech company in Japan.

Paidy has scored outstandingly in diversity & inclusion, fostering equity in the workplace, creating a flexible, transparent and supportive environment. Considered as the platinum standard for defining great workplaces, the best place to work certification follows a thorough and independent analysis around 8 workplace factors, providing employers the opportunity to assess their people practices and learn more about the engagement of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Commenting on this achievement, Daiki Tanaka, VP of Corporate at Paidy said, "We are honored to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in 2022. Paidy has a unique culture and work environment with unparalleled diversity, which has been created and nurtured by our employees who joined the company from all corners of the world. Our people have been the foundation of our service and will stay as our most important assets. We will continue our efforts to make Paidy the best place to work and through that to create the best service in Japan."

Every year in Japan, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

