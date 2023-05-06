Painless Chiropractic Sound Wave Treatment Now At EPIC Clinic Pompano Beach FL

EPIC Clinics Pompano Beach, FL (754) 432-3653 - now open and serving Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Coral Springs. Their advanced EPIC sound wave technology offers no neck twisting, cracking, or guessing for migraines, sleep apnea, back pain, neck pain, sciatica, and disc problems.

EPIC Clinics Pompano Beach https://epicclinics.com/locations/pompano-beach/, is proud to announce the opening of its new center in Pompano Beach, Florida, where patients can receive advanced chiropractic treatment for various conditions, including migraines, headaches, TMJ, back pain, neck pain, sciatica, and disc problems. The clinic, conveniently located near Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Coral Springs, offers customized care that utilizes EPIC's Evolutionary Percussive Instrument Corrections (EPIC) technology. This advanced method employs a percussive sound wave treatment, with coordinates gained from spinal engineering software accurate down to the 1/00th of a degree. This procedure helps correct the root cause of dysfunction, delivering measurable and dependable results.





There are more videos on their channel at https://www.youtube.com/@EPICPompanoBeach/about

The clinic's team of specialists, led by Dr. Daniel Hulsey (Dan) and Dr. Samantha Carney (Sam), offers personalized care that addresses the unique needs of each patient.

Dan, a former U.S. Army Infantry Reconnaissance Sniper, knows firsthand the value of precision and chiropractic care. He discovered the importance of customization and specificity in analysis and correction after seeking treatment for injuries sustained during his deployment in Afghanistan.



Sam, a graduate of Miami University, experienced chronic headaches before discovering chiropractic care. After receiving traditional chiropractic treatment without relief, she found a solution with EPIC's method and pursued further studies in chiropractic neurology.





At EPIC Clinics, chiropractic patients can expect a crack-free, pain-free, low force, and gentle approach to treating the body, with no touch or twisting involved. The clinic specializes in treating various conditions, such as backache, low back pain (lumbago), middle back pain (thoracic), strained back, put my back out, cervicalgia, atlas upper cervical, neck strain, stiff neck, torticollis, wry neck, pinched nerve, Sciatic neuritis, piriformis syndrome, Lumbar radiculopathy, slipped, bulging, ruptured, prolapsed discs, and spinal decompression.



Dr Sam says, "One of the most common things we hear from patients is, 'I put my back out.' It's a phrase that's used to describe sudden pain or discomfort that can leave them feeling helpless. That's where EPIC comes in - we use non-invasive, gentle techniques to help them feel relief and get back to their lives." Dr Dan adds, "Patients often come to us complaining of back pain, and they'll say things like, 'I've got a strained back', 'My middle back is killing me', or 'I have a pinched nerve.' We understand how debilitating this can be, and that's why we use advanced imaging and patented adjusting technology to provide personalized care that delivers predictable and measurable results."



EPIC Clinics is committed to providing accessible care to patients, with evening hours and open weekends available. The clinic also welcomes emergency cases and provides patients with a comfortable and modern office setting. The clinic's reviews and testimonials attest to its high level of care and dedication to patients' well-being.



With the opening of the new location in Pompano Beach, EPIC Clinics continues to expand its mission to provide customized and life-changing care to patients, utilizing the most advanced and innovative chiropractic techniques available. Patients looking for a chiropractor near me can trust EPIC Clinics to provide the best care possible.



EPIC Clinics Pompano Beach, FL also serves Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, and surrounding areas.

About Us: EPIC Clinics, led by Dr. Daniel Hulsey and Dr. Samantha Carney, offers advanced chiropractic care utilizing patented Evolutionary Percussive Instrument Corrections (EPIC) technology. The clinic provides personalized, pain-free treatment for various conditions, with a commitment to accessibility and patient well-being. EPIC Clinics is dedicated to changing lives through innovative chiropractic techniques.

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Daniel Hulsey, Dr. Samantha Carney

Email: Send Email

Organization: EPIC Clinics Pompano Beach

Address: 41 N Federal Hwy Suite D, Pompano Beach, FL 33062, United States

Phone: (754) 432-3653

Website: https://epicclinics.com/locations/pompano-beach/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/@EPICPompanoBeach

