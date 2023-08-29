Paisa Bazaar's Releases a Guide on How to Secure Unsecured Personal Loans with Ease

Paisa Bazaar Shares Expert Strategies for Successfully Securing Unsecured Personal Loans, Empowering Individuals to Navigate the Process with Confidence.

Consumers usually avail personal loans witho­ut pledging any security or collateral. However, some lenders offer secured personal loans in the form of loans against security, gold loans or other secured loans without restrictions for end-usage of loan proceeds. Due to the unsecured nature of personal loans, the processing for personal loan applications is quicker than for collateral-based loans. However, lenders also impose more stringent eligibility conditions for their personal loan applicants compared to those availing secured loans. You can follow the below-mentioned tips to increase your chances of availing unsecured personal loans:

Check with your existing lenders with whom you have deposits, loans or credit cards

Many lenders offer personal loans to their existing customers at preferential interest rates. Therefore, individuals seeking personal loans without security should get in touch with banks or non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), with whom they have deposits or lending relationships, to know whether they can avail personal loans at concessional interest rates. They can use the interest rates on personal loans and other features offered by their existing lenders as a benchmark to compare the personal loans offered by other lenders. As lenders also offer pre-approved instant personal loans to their existing customers depending on their credit profile, you should check with your existing lender if you are eligible for availing such pre-approved offers.

Check the personal loan interest rates offered by other lenders

Once you have checked with your existing lender(s) for their personal loan offers, visit online financial marketplaces to compare the personal loans offered by other lenders on the basis of their interest rates, loan amounts, processing charges, etc. Note that the personal loan interest rates offered by lenders may vary depending on the credit scores, monthly income, repayment history, employer’s profile, job profile, etc. of the loan applicant. Some lenders also offer concessions in personal loan interest rates, processing fees and other charges during festive seasons.

Check your EMI affordability

Lenders usually approve personal loan applications of individuals whose total loan repayment obligations, including the EMI of the proposed personal loan, is within 50% to 55% of their net monthly income. Hence, prospective applicants should use the online personal loan EMI calculators to determine the optimum EMI and loan tenure for their personal loans after factoring in their existing EMIs, unavoidable monthly expenditure and monthly contribution towards their long-term financial goals. Doing so will also increase their odds of availing personal loans and ensure timely repayment without cutting down their monthly expenses or long-term financial investments.

Compare the personal loan processing fees levied by multiple lenders

Lenders levy processing fees and/or login/administration charges to recover the actual cost incurred for processing a loan application. The processing fees on personal loans usually go up to 4% of the total loan amount, which can be a major expense for loan borrowers. However, some lenders limit the processing fees levied on their loans, irrespective of the total amount while some others waive it off during festive seasons. Therefore, those planning to avail personal loans should compare the processing fees levied by multiple lenders before making the final personal loan application. Prospective applicants should always use the Annual Percentage Rate (APR) calculators to determine the total cost of availing personal loans. Some lenders have provided online APR calculators on their websites, in addition to other personal loan calculators like prepayment calculators, eligibility calculators, EMI calculators, etc., to help loan applicants know their annualised cost of borrowing.

Check the fees and other conditions for making part prepayment/foreclosure on personal loans

The RBI restricts lenders from levying prepayment or foreclosure charges on personal loans availed at floating interest rates. However, lenders can levy these charges on those availing fixed interest rate personal loans. Borrowers usually have to pay a prepayment penalty of up to 5% on the outstanding loan amount for prepaying or foreclosing their personal loan. Many personal loan lenders allow part-prepayment or foreclosure only after the borrowers have paid a predetermined number of EMIs. Therefore, applicants planning to prepay their personal loans in the future should go through the prepayment-related terms and conditions while comparing the personal loan offers.

Avoid multiple personal loan applications within a short span of time

Lenders fetch the credit reports of their loan applicants to determine their creditworthiness. Credit report fetches made by lenders are known as hard inquiries and each such hard inquiry not only reflects in the applicant’s credit report but it also decreases his credit score by a few points. ­­

Making multiple hard inquiries within a short span of time will drastically decrease the loan applicant’s credit score. Instead of directly applying for personal loans with lenders, prospective borrowers should visit online financial marketplaces and check the personal loan offers from multiple lenders before making the final loan application. Credit report fetches made through online financial marketplaces are considered as soft inquiries and have no adverse impact on the loan applicant’s credit score.

Check the turnaround time for loan disbursal

The actual time taken for loan disbursal varies from one lender to another. The loan disbursal time depends on multiple factors like the type of loan, the applicant’s credit profile, the approval process of the lender, etc. Lenders usually disburse pre-approved personal loans within the same day while some lenders take only a few minutes to disburse pre-approved loans. Regular personal loans applied through the online digital onboarding process usually have much quicker disbursal than the ones made through offline channels. Therefore, those planning to avail personal loans without security should first check if the lender's loan approval and disbursal time is lower than the time within which they need the funds, before selecting a personal loan scheme.



