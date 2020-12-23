Pakistan's Ka-la Highway to Which JSGQ provided products Officially Opened to Traffic, JSGQ's Southeast Asian Market Shipment Exceeds 24,000 Tons

LIYANG, China, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Karachi-Lahore Highway Project in Pakistan to which Jiangsu Guoqiang Galvanization Industrial Company (Hereinafter as JSGQ) supplied products has been officially opened to traffic. This project adopted American guardrail technology as the standard, while JSGQ won the bidding with high-quality, mature and regulatory products and managed to completed the product supply successfully.

As an important part of the "China-Pakistan Economic Corridor", the Karachi-Lahore Highway is not only the largest China-Pakistan road infrastructure construction project, but also one of the landmark projects of the "One Belt One Road". Its overall length is 1,152 kilometers, including JSGQ's 229.95 kilometers' product supply.

JSGQ has started exporting products to the Southeast Asian market since 2011. As of the end of this year, the cumulative shipment of hot-dip galvanized materials has exceeded 24,000 tons. It contains two product lines: building materials and traffic guardrails. The main products include galvanized pipes, hot-dip galvanized steel pipes, buckles, climbing frames, traffic noise barriers, highway guardrails, etc. The exporting target country markets include Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and many other Southeast Asian countries and regions.

JSGQ has exported more than 2,658 tons of hot-dip galvanized products to the Southeast Asian market in 2020, a year-on-year increase of more than 5% compared to 2019. It has ever participated in highway guardrail projects in Malaysia and Sri Lanka, laying a foundation in the rail traffic market of Southeast Asia.



JSGQ is one of the largest hot-dip galvanized processing plants in China with a wide range of products. It imports advanced intelligent robots and technologies to significantly improve the efficiency and quality in recent years. At the same time, it also introduces authoritative third -party test standards for the factory to ensure the quality of raw materials and products. By doing so, it can improve worldwide customer satisfactions.

JSGQ's hot-dip galvanized products are exported to such country markets as USA, India, Netherlands, Australia, UAE and Korea, establishing a long-term business relationship with local clients. So far, it has set up branch offices in Australia and plans set up subsidiaries and offices in country markets such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Europe, in hopes of promoting China's superior galvanized products worldwide.