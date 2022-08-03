Pakuranga Howick Invisalign Aligners Launched by Orthodontics Dentist Botany

—

Leading Auckland orthodontics dentist Dr Kav Naidoo also provides expert advice on choosing the right provider.

More information can be found at https://www.botanydentists.co.nz/orthodontics-teeth-straightening



Invisalign is a nearly invisible, metal-free alternative to conventional orthodontic braces. The newly launched Invisalign solutions at Botany Family Dental help patients reposition improperly spaced teeth and promote optimal oral health.



Dr Naidoo at Botany Family Dental near Pakuranga Howick explains that Invisalign clear aligners straighten teeth more predictably and comfortably than other aligners and braces. This type of aligners are smooth and comfortable to wear as they shift the teeth into the ideal position in a gradual manner as seen here https://www.aucklandfamilydental.co.nz/clear-aligners



Beautifully aligned teeth not only help create an attractive smile and boost self-confidence, but they also offer significant health benefits. Invisalign can reduce wear on the teeth that can be caused by crowding and misalignment issues, and it can help many patients improve their ability to speak and chew.



Naidoo notes that Invisalign costs vary based on difficulty of the tooth and jaw movements required, and overall length of treatment. The Invisalign total treatment cost at Botany Family Dental ranges from $4500, inclusive of all diagnostic records and both fixed and removable retainers at the end of treatment, up to $11000 for complex treatment over several years.



Whether patients are looking to straighten a single tooth or to correct their bite, Invisalign is the perfect solution for a wide range of orthodontic treatments for adults and teenagers alike.



Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned websites or accessing https://www.dentistaucklandnz.co.nz/clear-aligners

One patient said recently on Google - This is a very professional dentist and they have friendly staff. This was a pleasant experience and I didn't even feel the extraction. The only issue was the estimated price one the phone and the final price was very different. Overall I would still recommend this dentist.

About Us: East Tamaki, Auckland, NZ - Botany Family Dental: They provide preventative care (oral cancer screening, perio maintenance & dental cleanings, gum disease treatment, sealant), restorative care (dentures, fillings, crowns, implants, bridges, extractions) and cosmetic dentistry (Invisalign, teeth whitening, veneers).

Contact Info:

Name: Dr Kavendra Naidoo

Email: Send Email

Organization: Botany Family Dental

Address: 455 East Tamaki Road, East Tāmaki, Auckland 2013

Phone: 09 666 0018

Website: https://www.botanydentists.co.nz/



