Pall Corporation Breaks Ground on US$100M Manufacturing Facility in Singapore to Meet Unprecedented Global Semiconductor Demand

Singapore facility to serve as a regional hub for customers in Asia Pacific

facility to serve as a regional hub for customers in High-volume manufacturing capabilities will be complete by early 2024 and create up to 300 new jobs

US$100 million part of initial large-scale investment by Pall in driving expansion in fast-growing Asia Pacific region

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Corporation, a leader in filtration, separation and purification technology, today broke ground for a new US$100 million state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Singapore, providing a boost to the semiconductor industry in Asia Pacific (APAC) amidst a global chip shortage. When fully operational, the new facility is expected to more than double Pall's current production capacity and strengthen its position in Singapore as a regional and global hub for a US$1 trillion industry[1].

"We expect the APAC region will soon outstrip other markets to become an anchor in the global semiconductor industry. Today, APAC accounts for most of the global semiconductor market. With large-scale investments in Singapore, along with Tsukuba, Japan, Pall is well positioned to offer substantial expertise in advanced node solutions and a vast footprint of technologies to serve the growing demands of chip manufacturers in the region," said Mr. Naresh Narasimhan, President of Pall Corporation.

The facility will occupy a seven-acre campus that will include more than 18,000 square meters of manufacturing and office space. High-volume manufacturing (HVM) and research and development capabilities are planned to be completed between late 2023 and early 2024.

"The US$100 million investment demonstrates Pall's commitment to help customers meet extremely challenging defect reduction goals amidst a global chip shortage crisis as new technologies, such as 5G, artificial intelligence and automation, evolve and continue to drive transformation," he added.

Industry megatrends driving demand for semiconductors

As 5G networks become more reliable and widespread, high stakes applications for IoT technology have become increasingly central across healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive industries, among others, driving urgent need for advanced semiconductors.

"For peak chip performance and energy efficiency, it is crucial that semiconductor chips are manufactured at the highest level of purity, especially in new applications such as automotive and medical devices, where latent defects can be costly and pose potential safety hazards. Customers in industries such as telecommunications, deep technology, automotives and transport, rely on Pall's high-end filtration solutions for each step of the manufacturing process," said Mr. Shangaza Dasent, Vice President and General Manager of Pall's Microelectronics business unit. "With this new site, we will incorporate advanced technologies into our processes. We will hire 300 new associates in science, engineering and manufacturing."

Gracing the groundbreaking ceremony was Mr. Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Culture, Community and Youth. He was joined by Mr. Casey Mace, Deputy Chief of Mission for the U.S. Embassy, to celebrate the groundbreaking of Pall's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Singapore.

About Pall Corporation

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader providing solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of industries. Pall works with customers to advance health, safety, and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide. For more information visit www.pall.com.

[1] Deloitte, 2021. Anchor of global semiconductor - Asia Pacific takes off.