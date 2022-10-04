Palladium One Reports 4.8% Nickel, 3.7% Copper (6.8% Nickel Equivalent) over 1.8 Meters from Massive Nickel Copper Sulphides at the New West Pickle Zone of the Tyko Project, Canada

Massive to semi massive pentlandite-chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite sulphide discovered at the 600-meter long VTEMmax Electromagnetic ("EM") anomaly known as the 'West Pickle Zone': 12 diamond drill holes completed to date

Preliminary assay results return: 3.4% Nickel Equivalent ("Ni Eq") over 3.7 meters (2.3% Ni, 1.8% Cu, 0.45 g/t Total Precious Metals ("TPM") (Pt+Pd+Au)) in hole TK-22-059 Including 6.8% Ni Eq over 1.8 metres (4.8% Ni, 3.7% Cu, 0.87 g/t TPM) And 9.4% Ni Eq over 0.6 metres (8.2% Ni, 1.6% Cu, 1.62 g/t TPM)

Visual results for holes TK-22-070, which intersected 1.7 meters of massive sulphide mineralization from 165.4 to 167.1 meters down hole.

The new discovery closely resembles the extremely high-grade Smoke Lake Zone located 20 kilometers to the east which has returned up to: 10.2% Ni Eq over 3.8 meters ( 8.1% Ni, 2.9% Cu, 0.1% Co, 0.61g/t Pd, 0.71g/t Pt, and 0.02g/t Au ) in hole TK-20-023) (see news release January 19, 2021 )

West Pickle is interpreted to be an extension of the historic RJ showing located 2.7 kilometres to the east which retuned up to: 1.04 % Ni and 0.23% Cu over 16.2 meters in hole TK-16-002 (see press release June 8, 2016)

The Tyko Project represents a major new Nickel District which is now host to 5 known nickel sulphide zones along a 20 kilometer trend and several yet to be tested VTEMmax anomalies Two Conolith systems ("Feeder Dykes") with several proximal Ni-Cu Zones identified.



Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Ni_Eq

% Ni

% Cu

% Co

% TPM g/t (Pd+Pt+Au) Pd

g/t Pt

g/t Au

g/t TK-22-059 184.0 187.7 3.7 3.37 2.33 1.85 - - - 0.45 0.21 0.21 0.03 Inc. 185.3 187.0 1.8 6.84 4.79 3.67 - - - 0.87 0.41 0.41 0.05 Inc. 185.3 185.9 0.6 9.40 8.21 1.60 - - - 1.62 0.80 0.79 0.03

(1) Reported widths are "drilled widths" not true widths.



(2) Cobalt analysis have not yet been received.



(3) * Ni_Equivalent is calculated for comparison purposes using recent spot prices, $8.5lb nickel, $4.25lb copper, $25/lb cobalt, $1,700/oz palladium, $1,100/oz platinum, $1,800/oz gold as per Palladium One's May 2022 NI 43-101 report on the LK Project (see news release

)

.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au g/t TK-22-058 213.0 221.7 8.7 Minor Disseminated and Stringer Sulphide Zone TK-22-059 184.0 187.7 3.7 Strong Disseminated and Stringer Sulphide Zone Including 185.3 187 1.7 Massive and Semi-Massive Sulphide Zone TK-22-060 184.3 188.5 4.7 Strong Disseminated and Stringer Sulphide Zone Including 186.6 188.5 1.9 Semi-Massive, locally Massive Sulphide Zone TK-22-061 188.7 192.0 3.3 Strong Disseminated and Stringer Sulphide Zone TK-22-062 207.5 215.9 8.4 Moderate Disseminated and Stringer Sulphide Zone TK-22-063 149.5 151.0 1.5 Moderate Disseminated and Stringer Sulphide Zone TK-22-064 219.8 246.6 26.8 Minor Disseminated and Stringer Sulphide Zone TK-22-065 224.3 247.7 23.4 Minor Disseminated and Stringer Sulphide Zone TK-22-066 156.5 164.3 7.8 Moderate Disseminated and Stringer Sulphide Zone TK-22-067 197.0 212.0 15.0 Minor Disseminated and Stringer Sulphide Zone TK-22-068 132.0 140.4 8.4 Minor Disseminated and Stringer Sulphide Zone TK-22-069 No Mineralization TK-22-070 164.0 107.1 6.1 Strong Disseminated and Stringer Sulphide Zone Including 165.4 167.1 1.7 Massive and Semi-Massive Sulphide Zone