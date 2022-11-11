The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces A Strategic Partnership With Visible Alpha

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Visible Alpha, an investment research technology company.

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Visible Alpha, an investment research technology company. The partnership aligns with PBHFA’s mission to unite the diverse hedge fund, financial, and investor community of Palm Beach and South Florida through networking and educational opportunities.

Visible Alpha provides timely, interactive access directly to sell-side analyst models and deep consensus estimates on thousands of companies globally. Powerful visualization tools enable investment professionals and investor relations teams to uncover and explore investment controversies, and users can quickly understand the market’s view on a company and extract actionable insights from sell-side models at an unprecedented level of granularity.

David S. Goodboy, PBHFA Founder commented, “Our members are always on the lookout for novel sources of actionable information. Visible Alpha provides its users with the data needed to win in today’s volatile financial markets. We are thrilled to share Visible Alpha’s suite of powerful data services with our members.”

Rodney Pedersen, Chief Revenue Officer of Visible Alpha added, “We are honored to partner with the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, which provides the resources, education, and networking opportunities investment professionals need to be successful. We are looking forward to getting to know the association’s members and providing them with the detailed historical and forecast data that so many of their peers are relying on today.”

About Visible Alpha

Visible Alpha enhances the investment research process by extracting meaningful value from key sell-side assets, including analyst models, research reports and corporate access events through partnerships with the world’s premier investment research organizations. Our deep consensus data provides granular and timely insights into the sell-side view of companies, industries and peer groups. For more information, visit visiblealpha.com.

About Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is a South Florida trade organization with global reach. Its members consist of active hedge fund managers/professionals, ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, financial traders, investment bankers, academics, financial institutions, FOF’s, foundations, & allocators, since launching in the autumn of 2013 with a visionary mission of turning Palm Beach County & South Florida into a major global financial hub, the association has exponentially expanded to become the voice of the South Florida thriving financial community

