PAMEE249 Launches "2022 K-POP MASTERZ IN BANGKOK" Concert, the First Grand Event, Packed with Top K-pop Artists: TREASURE, JACKSON WANG, BAM BAM

BANGKOK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamee249, a new promoter, made its grand debut in the concert "2022 K-POP MASTERZ IN BANGKOK" partnering with BANGKOK CONNECT. Despite the fact that this grand debut was their first concert, the event was packed with greatness and was worth the wait. All the anticipation did not go to waste with world famous K-pop artists coming together on the same stage. Whether it is the boy group, TREASURE, Jackson Wang or Bam Bam Kanpimuk Phuwakul. The event was full of energy, enthusiasm and satisfaction gained from viewing 3 artists over the period of more than three hours.



In the vibrant evening of Sunday the 31st of July at IMPACT Exhibition Hall 5-6 Muang Thong Thani, the event was full of fans waiting to see the "2022 K-pop Masterz in Bangkok" concert. The anticipation rose until the moment everyone had been waiting for when the show opened with the TREASURE, who had their first visit to Thailand. The boys brought up to 6 songs for their show, including JIKJIN, I LOVE YOU, MY TREASURE, MMM, BOY and DARARI. It can be said that satisfaction was fully met for the fans who had been waiting for TREASURE to finally visit Thailand. Next up was the hot young man, Jackson Wang, who continued to escalate the energy. As a solo artist, he brought a full range of 5 songs to the show, including CRUEL, BLOW, CHAMPAGNE COOL, COME ALIVE and 100 WAYS. In addition to bringing the hottest show for everyone, Jackson Wang also joined the fan session where he chatted and played games with delight. Finally it was the time for BamBam Kanpimuk Phuwakul, who ended the concert beautifully with 7 songs, consisting of RIBBON, LOOK SO FINE, MELTING, 'Pi Mai Lork Luang' , WHO ARE YOU, PANDORA, RIDE OR DIE, and also friendly chats and game session.

This tremendous success was bought to KPOP Masterz 2022 by our major sponsors; The Tourism Authority of Thailand who see the potential in promoting "Amazing Thailand" and introducing "Thainess" and Thai's experience to the world through the Korean Super Stars. This concert is a great opportunity to demonstrate Thailand's readiness to welcome international tourists. It fits perfectly with the TAT's strategy of using 'soft power' to promote Thailand in key tourist source markets, in this case, targeting in particular the young generation of fans who love music artists and encouraging them to travel in the footsteps of their favourite idols.

All artists brought more than enough performance energy to pass on to their Thai fans. The event was a new form of K-Pop festival where viewers were involved in both the concert performance itself and fan sessions where the audience joined conversations and played games with their beloved K-Pop artists. It is no surprise that the ticket was SOLD OUT so quickly. This was definitely a success for the first event of the new promoter Pamee249, and K-Pop fans surely have to keep track of the next events by this promoter.