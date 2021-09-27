PAMNet, PABLO AIR's Real-Time Unmanned Mobility System, Wins Second Place at the AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards

INCHEON, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PABLO AIR, a company specializing in drone logistics solutions and services and a member of Born2Global Centre, won second place in the XCELLENCE in Operations category at the AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards hosted by the Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI).



PABLO AIR Ranked 2nd place in the XCELLENCE in Operations category at the AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards

PABLO AIR was recognized for its newest creation, PAMNet (PABLO AIR Mobility Network), a system that allows for the real-time control of unmanned mobility devices. The PAMNet software is used to integrate, control, and operate unmanned mobility systems and devices, including drones, unmanned robots, unmanned vehicles, and unmanned trucks. PAMNet is recognized in the industry as a solution that can speed up the commercialization of unmanned mobility delivery/distribution solutions by optimizing the operational environment and accessibility of unmanned systems.

Former winners of the AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards include; UPS (Operations), for its drone delivery system and Airbus (Software); and NASA (Detect & Avoid Solutions), which won second place.

AUVSI President and CEO Brian Wynne congratulated all businesses that achieved remarkable growth over the past year. They congratulated PABLO AIR, in particular, saying, "PABLO AIR supports the integration of unmanned systems in a safe, responsible, and sustainable manner. As a pioneer of the industry, PABLO AIR is expected to achieve even greater growth in the future."

Upon receiving the award, PABLO AIR CEO Kim Young-joon commented, "It is an honor to earn international recognition for PABLO AIR's innovative technology in the unmanned air mobility industry, which is achieving dramatic growth." He added, "Through PAMNet, PABLO AIR will usher in a new era of safe and convenient unmanned mobility. We are also committed to growing as a socially responsible company and will expand our activities into other areas such as environmental protection."

In 2020, for the first time in Korea, PABLO AIR produced a long-distance maritime delivery using two drones over a distance of 80.6 km (50.1 mile). PABLO AIR focuses primarily on the development of swarm flight technology-based software and hardware, and related fields that utilize drones, such as the disaster detection field. PABLO AIR succeeded in July in attracting investment of KRW 8.5 billion (USD 8 million) for the pre-Series B round, bringing total investment in the venture to KRW 11.5 billion (USD 10 million).

For more detailed information on PABLO AIR, visit www.pabloair.com.

About PABLO AIR

Established in 2018, PABLO AIR (www.pabloair.com) succeeded in July in attracting investment of KRW 8.5 billion (USD 8 million) for the pre-Series B round, bringing total investment in the venture to KRW 11.5 billion (USD 10 million). In 2020, for the first time in Korea, the company produced a long-distance maritime delivery using two drones over a distance of 80.6 km (50.1 mile). In 2019, the company organized a drone art show using 100 drones for the first time in Korea, followed by performing approximately 30 drone art exhibitions using more than 300 drones and fireworks. With its own developed autonomous delivery software solution called Pablo Air Mobility Network (PAMNet), PABLO AIR was named as a 2nd place winner in the Operation of the AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards 2021.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for a successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

Media contact

PABLO AIR: dlee@pabloair.com

Born2Global Centre: jlee@born2global.com