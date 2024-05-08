Pan Pacific Hotels Group launches luxury flagship Pan Pacific Orchard; part of global roll out of nine Pan Pacific Version 2 openings worldwide in brand expansion

Pan Pacific Hotels Group's strategy emphasizes "Graceful Luxury," focusing on unique designs and mindful architecture in new properties like Pan Pacific Orchard and Pan Pacific London. This shift aims to cater to travelers valuing fulfilling experiences over traditional opulence, marking a significant brand evolution.

—

Pan Pacific Hotels Group announces the official opening of Pan Pacific Orchard – the first brand new property in Singapore to be completed as part of the group’s build and asset enhancement strategy that will see nine new Pan Pacific Hotels and refurbishment of current properties completed over four years.

Built in tandem with the extensive refurbishment of the existing Pan Pacific Singapore, Pan Pacific Orchard continues the brand’s repositioning as a major luxury player with its striking biophilic design created in collaboration with award- winning architectural firm WOHA. Unlike typical city hotels, this architectural feat which rises into the Orchard Road skyline welcomes guests into a verdant resort oasis.

The group’s enhancement plan, which was put in place in 2021, also includes the following: Pan Pacific London; Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur; BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel; Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Nairobi and Pan Pacific Jakarta. Asset enhancements include Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard and Pan Pacific Perth.

“The overall strategy for the Pan Pacific brand refresh is to cater to the changing perceptions of luxury,” said Choe Peng Sum, CEO of Pan Pacific Hotels Group, which also owns the PARKROYAL COLLECTION and PARKROYAL brands.

“During the pandemic we were actively planning for our recovery,’ he explained. “So, we revisited the plans we had pre-COVID, and examined how we could incorporate what we knew, along with new trends that were sprouting up, into our developments. One of them was how the face of luxury was evolving, and how we would carve out our own relevant version of it.

“The concept of Graceful Luxury was coined to describe Pan Pacific’s thoughtful approach to luxury, to reflect the needs of the growing breed of enlightened travellers who value fulfilling experiences and unique designs over shiny opulence.”

PPHG has thus focused on mindful architecture and design, in collaboration with renowned architects and interior designers. At Pan Pacific Orchard, designers WOHA created a City within Nature set in a striking biophilic structure highlighting four high-volume open- air environments, Forest, Beach, Garden and Cloud, brimming with over 14,000sqm of lush foliage and water features.

Over at Pan Pacific London – where the brand’s transformational journey began in 2021, the 237-room hotel’s bold and modern design deftly weaves in Southeast Asian accents into interiors which reflect the Garden City, further distinguished by authentic Singapore fare and service.

Located in the heart of the city within the vibrant Bishopsgate Plaza and designed by London-based award-winning firm PLP Architects with interiors by Yabu Pushelberg and Tom Dixon’s Design Studio, Pan Pacific London has been consistently awarded the much coveted 5-stars in Forbes Travel Guide.

“In total the group invested more than half a billion dollars to bring to life our vision of Pan Pacific Version 2.0 at Pan Pacific London, Pan Pacific Orchard and Pan Pacific Singapore,” he added.

In Japan, the 97-room BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel which opened in May 2023 occupies the uppermost floors of a new skyscraper in Shinjuku. Capped by five penthouses, the hotel is designed in a dramatically minimalist style by Tokyo’s Keiji Ashizawa Design and Copenhagen’s Norm Architects who also designed the spa and three restaurants.

Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur which opened in bustling Bukit Bintang in 2022, and the recent opening of Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Nairobi in June this year extended the new vision of graceful luxury through careful designs aimed at creating a sanctuary for our long stay guests.

The group continues the expansion of the brand with the soon-to-open Pan Pacific Jakarta located in prestigious Thamrin 9, an integrated development combining commercial spaces, entertainment, and retail offerings at one of Jakarta’s most desirable addresses. Inhabiting the top 10 floors of the 90-storey building with interior design by world renowned hospitality design firm HBA, all the airy high-ceiling guestrooms will have unblocked views of the dynamic city.

“Working with these aspirational designers was key in our ambition to deliver graceful luxury. Each of the hotels have their distinctive design characteristics; Pan Pacific London’s design is a harmony of Southeast Asian accents and quintessential British styling; Pan Pacific Orchard is a striking biophilic structure embedding sustainable features throughout the 23-storey building and Pan Pacific Jakarta’s indulgent yet graceful spaces. What underpins all these incredible designs though is our consistent brand promise; thoughtful sincere service, wherever we may be. The combination of this style and substance is our version of luxury, graceful luxury,” he said.

About the company: Pan Pacific Orchard, the flagship of Pan Pacific Hotels Group, stands as a high-rise oasis in Orchard, Singapore. With its captivating green architectural design, this iconic property embodies "Graceful Luxury." Led by General Manager Dalip Singh, a globally acclaimed hotelier, the hotel is committed to redefining hospitality through innovative experiences and positive community impact. Pan Pacific Orchard is poised to set a new benchmark in Singapore's luxury hospitality landscape.

