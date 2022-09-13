PAN PACIFIC LEASING CELEBRATES HIDDEN HEROES DRIVING THE ECONOMY

Applauding The Efforts of Local Business Owners and Singaporeans In Creating A Stable, Supportive Logistics Economy

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) make up 99% of Singapore's economy[1] and are an integral part of creating stability for Singapore in weathering global crises. Pan Pac, as one of Singapore's largest and longest running commercial leasing firms, is strongly supportive of local enterprises. Over the years, Pac Pac has developed a Singapore focused customer-centric approach to the commercial leasing business model, in order for Pan Pac to better serve the needs of the local industry.

During the circuit breaker period and through the COVID-19 pandemic, Pan Pac's team had to quickly brainstorm new ideas and processes to help their leasing clients through a taxing period. The need for delivery services and transportation vehicles rose sharply during this period, with everything from food, groceries, everyday essentials to apparels having to be delivered. Besides logistical, manpower and operational challenges due to the sudden surge in demand, Pan Pac's clients also faced uncertainty and a sudden need for capital investments in vehicles.

Pan Pac's Non-Traditional Approach to Commercial Vehicle Leasing Helps Ease Business Costs for Local Businesses in Singapore

Businesses often spend considerable amounts of time and money on fleet purchase and maintenance and this was where Pan Pac was able to step in to help. Leasing offers businesses a quick and inexpensive solution to increasing or decreasing their delivery capabilities to match demand. This generally improves resource efficiently and profit margins. To top this off, Pan Pac took the opportunity during the pandemic to modify their traditional leasing model to a more seamless one, making it a breeze for local businesses to start a leasing programme with Pan Pac. Pan Pac also prides itself on its excellent maintenance programme and 24/7 after sales services.

In its spirit of supporting local businesses, Pan Pac is celebrating local businesses and the champions of their industry this August and would like to highlight 2 business owners who have pivoted parts of their business with the help of Pan Pac, and steadfastly served their fellow Singaporeans in the last 3 years: Tiffanie Sio, a 29-year-old fishmonger/ seafood retailer and Andrew Tham of Wanpo Tea Shop SG.

Local Fishmonger Adds New Sales Channels With Help of Pan Pac

Says Tiffanie, "Pan Pac really took customer service to the next level to help small enterprises like mine with limited manpower. When I had to take my business online through live streaming and start delivering to customers instead of them coming to my stall, Pan Pac made it fast and painless by allowing me to pay the lease instalments via PayNow (a Singapore mobile payment app) and making arrangements for our vehicle to be serviced in the western part of Singapore, where our shop is. On top of this, Pan Pac provided a tiptop condition replacement vehicle at no charge while ours was being serviced."

Tiffanie's business is registered under E-Beve LLP, which provides live and frozen seafood through her stall in Pek Kio Market. Tiffanie started regular live streaming through social media during the pandemic and uses her Pan Pac-leased vehicle to deliver orders.

Bubble Tea Brand Expands Operations Through Vehicle Leasing

Wanpo Tea Shop SG brings flavourful tea blends from Taiwan's military dependents' villages to Singapore through a blend of old and new. Where every story of a family living in a military dependents' village stems from a cup of tea shared with family and neighbours, Wanpo's age-old tea brewing methods combined with new blends from the villages have created unique bubble tea combinations that keep their customers coming back for more. Wanpo Tea Shop SG is ranked among the top 10 bubble tea brands in Taiwan.

According to Andrew Tham, Wanpo Tea Shop SG's Branding and Partnerships Director, he appreciates the support and close partnership that Pan Pac has formed with Wanpo over the years, helping them greatly for online orders delivery services. As the master franchisor for Singapore, they intend to establish four additional outlets by the end of 2023 of which Pan Pac will play a great part.

"On top of an established fleet of ready vehicles that suits our current needs, Pan Pac also offers a flexible leasing model that helps us to plan or budget more efficiently as we manage the ups and downs of business." says Andrew.

Pan Pac salutes these unsung heroes of Singapore, and many others, who strive every day to serve their customers through the fluctuations in business. Pan Pac commits to support SMEs through their logistical needs for many more years.

"We saw the challenges our clients faced during one of the most difficult times in business for 2 years. We strove to support where we could and worked closely with many of them to see them through, and will continue to support our local heroes every day, where we can," says Kenny Tan, Pan Pac's Chief Executive Officer. "This means to keep innovating, and to keep modernising in what is deemed as a traditional industry, to stay relevant to changing technologies and demands of the market.

Pan Pac signs on Christopher Lee - Reaching Out to Hidden Heroes and Local Businesses

Pan Pac also signed on Christopher Lee, an award-winning international artiste, to carry out a series of corporate social responsibility projects during the pandemic, to bring a spark of joy to the community. Since his engagement as Pan Pac's ambassador, Christopher Lee has given out clinical masks to migrant workers as part of Pan Pac's social corporate responsibility event, Behind Every Mask.

"During the pandemic, there were shortages of masks and a stoppage of work. These migrant workers must have felt helpless, so far away from home, and so uncertain about their future in Singapore. Being able to see them and hand out much-needed masks and sanitisers to them must have brough them some relief, and I was thrilled that I could do this with Pan Pac," says Christopher.

The actor recently played the role of a construction worker in the upcoming Taiwanese HBO movie, Workers (做工的人)[2]. To prepare for this role, he had to converse with migrant workers and try to place himself in their shoes. Adds Christopher, "In the past, when I walked past a construction site, I would not pay much attention to the construction workers. After playing this role, I can understand their hardships, and appreciate them more. They are truly hidden heroes, helping build Singapore brick by brick, yet not claiming any limelight."

