Pan Pacific London introduces the Singa Cub Club, unique family program offering VIYPs personalized check-in, city explorations, wellness experiences, swimming in the infinity pool, curated dining options, and spacious Double Double rooms for an unforgettable family stay in the heart of the City of London.

—

Devised through the eyes of a child to instil joy, spark curiosity and wonder, Forbes five star-rated hotel, Pan Pacific London, in the City of London, has created an unparalleled experience for the whole family. Welcome to the Singa Cub Club – an exciting new program designed to keep children engaged, happy and entertained through bespoke experiences, exciting itineraries and dipping their toes in a world of wellbeing not found anywhere else in the UK.

VIYPs (very important young persons) arriving at the hotel are personally greeted at their very own Cub Club Check-in where they are listened to and invited to take their stay into their own hands. The personalised children’s turn-down service allows them to choose a pre-bedtime treat and ‘good night drink’. To encourage the VIYPs’ to explore the hotel and make it their home, each is presented with a ‘goodie basket’ featuring a Little Explorers Adventure Pack complete with treasure hunt leading to a fabulous prize, alongside a Cub Club activity booklet with games, colouring-in and ‘spot the difference’ options.

Discover City Secrets

Experts in-the-know to children’s likes and interests, the concierge team is on hand to deliver bespoke seasonal itineraries that appeal to the whole family. Letting young spirits soar to new heights, children can revel in and admire some of capital’s most iconic buildings from Europe’s highest viewing gallery Horizon, to 360° degree city views at Sky Garden. Museums, markets, arts and crafts as well as delicious street food are also just a hop-skip-and-a-jump away from the hotel. A bucket-list must-see would be Spitalfields Urban Farm with its mindful activities, donkey grooming, goat walking and farm-to-fork cookery classes.

Splash and Relax

Parents and children can enjoy some family time with the hotel’s collaboration with luxury French brand Bonpoint - a first in the UK - where little ones can dip their toes into the world of wellness and be pampered with unisex facials and massages using natural and hypoallergenic skincare products. For a more splish-and-splash moment, head to SENSORY wellbeing, and enjoy generous children’s swimming hours in the spectacular 18.5m infinity pool. If dialling up fitness levels appeals, make your way to the cutting-edge gym where the whole family can test their sporting prowess, agility and fitness through the interactive state-of-the-art TecnoBody® D-Wall.

Delicious Dining & Afternoon Teas

With tiny tastebuds in mind, children’s menus have been carefully curated and feature freshly prepared dishes that children REALLY want to eat. Comforting dishes include baked macaroni cheese, a selection of grilled sandwiches and mini-fillet steak to name but a few favourites, whilst the Orchid Lounge’s Little Kopi Tiam Afternoon Tea features an array of delectable little bites including dainty sandwiches and scones, as well as delicious sweet treats. Children aged six and under eat for free at Straits Kitchen with 50% off for older children up to 12 years.

Double Double Rooms is Double the Fun

After a busy day kids can unwind in the spacious family rooms - Double Double rooms are generous in size - starting from 41sqm - and are home to two queen-size beds, making bedtime even more fun for the whole family. There’s plenty to do in-room from discovering the hidden surprise and delight gifts to reading a book from the curated in-room collection, watching family movies or playing games on the 55” LCD Chromecast TV. Before sleep, children can wrap-up in a soft mini bathrobe and snuggle up to Singa the Lion – a sustainable cuddly toy sporting customised, handmade clothing that can be taken home by guests as a memento of their stay at Pan Pacific London.



About the company: Since debuting in 2021, the multiple award-winning Pan Pacific London has captured the attention of stylish urbanites, taking innovation and understated luxury to new heights. Juxtaposing old and new London architecture, the property brings together a balanced blend of contemporary design, cutting-edge technology, and boundary-pushing holistic wellbeing along with a myriad of exciting destination restaurants and bars. The hotel gives discerning travellers a chance to discover a new side of London, from market stalls to Michelin-starred restaurants and iconic landmarks, including the Tower of London, all within easy reach of the hotel.

