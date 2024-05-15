Panda Hub Collaborates With Dillon Brooks For Their Car Detailing Service Expansion Into The USA

Following widespread success in Canada, Panda Hub has partnered with star NBA player Dillon Brooks to bring their mobile car detailing services to Texas.

—

Panda Hub announces its expansion to Texas, bringing its car detailing marketplace to the US from Ontario, Canada. The expansion to Texas is one of many big steps forward for the company, which recently announced famed NBA player Dillon Brooks as an angel investor.

Collaboration with Dillon Brooks



Brooks began as one of the first users in Houston and then proceeded to invest. When asked about his investment with Panda Hub, Brooks said the following: “He [G. Reza Ahmadi, CEO] told me about the idea and the business model, and I wanted to be part of it because he’s trying to create something that solves a problem.”

The expansion is part of a wider success story for Panda Hub, seeing major results in their local Toronto & Ontario market, now with goals to expand to the entire North American market.

Panda Hub’s CEO, G. Reza Ahmadi, said the following regarding the company goal and Dillon Brooks’ investment: “We have built this marketplace with one vision in mind: to be the one-stop shop for all your car care needs. Bringing on Dillon as an investor was never part of the roadmap; it happened organically since he was first a user.”

“When we launched in Texas, I reached out to all the early adopters of our technology to collect feedback. I called Dillon, and the conversation went well. He explained that wasting time at a detail shop was annoying and that our technology helped solve that problem.”

About Panda Hub

Panda Hub is a mobile car detailing marketplace that connects users to the best car detailing professionals in their area. The Panda Hub platform is extremely intuitive. To get started users must select from the package ranges available on the Panda Hub website, each package caters to different budget and detailing needs. Then users may simply enter their vehicle details and address, following which they are presented with a list of car detailers to choose from.

After choosing their preferred professional from Panda Hub’s vetted list of trusted car detailing experts, users will enjoy the utmost convenience of having their cars detailed right at their driveways. As Reza says, “No need to drive back and forth. Our professionals will come to you and provide transparent, top-notch car detailing services for your vehicles right at your doorstep.”

Conclusion

Panda Hub is a mobile car detailing marketplace that places customer satisfaction at the very top of their priorities. Their innovative technology allows users to receive the best price for car detailing services in their area. Panda Hub promises a fully customized and mobile service, able to be carried out at the customer’s home driveway or office for utmost convenience.

Their collaboration with NBA player Dillon Brooks has enabled them to expand their services to the North American region. Their whole team is excited about a cross-country expansion that will establish Panda Hub as a bigger player in the car detailing service industry.

For further information, please use the details below to get in touch with Panda Hub.

Contact Info:

Name: Russell

Email: Send Email

Organization: Panda Hub

Website: https://www.pandahub.com/



Release ID: 89129886

In case of identifying any problems, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content shared in this press release, or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your concerns and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any issues identified or assist with the removal process. We are committed to delivering high-quality content and ensuring accuracy for our valued readers.