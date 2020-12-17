Pandemic Accelerates Australia’s Broad Move Toward Cloud Computing, Digital Transformation

SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many Australian companies are joining a broad movement in the country toward cloud computing and digital transformation, a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 crisis, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for Australia, the first such ISG report focusing on the country’s digital business provider ecosystem, finds many Australian enterprises looking for digital ways to be more competitive, improve supply chains, enable remote working and ensure business continuity. These goals became even more urgent with the arrival of the pandemic, which severely disrupted business practices even though it did not affect Australia as much as some countries, ISG says.

“As an important IT market with a mature digital business consulting sector, Australia is aggressively adopting new development and business methods,” said Scott Bertsch, ISG partner and head of ISG Asia Pacific, based in Sydney. “Enterprises, supported by their providers, are moving toward DevOps modes of working and engaging more closely with users, closely linking the areas of customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), and digital transformation (DX).”

While most organizations in Australia still have a long way to go from traditional IT processes and in-house data centers to cloud computing, many are hiring developers and encouraging all employees to look for ways to implement digital solutions quickly, the report adds. The need to become more agile, in terms of both technology and culture, has become all the more clear with the pandemic.

Australia is also highly advanced in customer experience techniques and technologies, with demanding consumers and a thriving market for digital design, ISG says. A key part of digital business, customer experience development helps enterprises understand their customers’ behavior and design an interaction path that leads potential buyers toward a purchase or brand commitment.

The blockchain market in Australia is small but vibrant, the report finds. Service providers have proved the viability of the technology through numerous use cases in the country, many in the banking, financial services and insurance industry and the country’s emerging FinTech sector. Other applications have been demonstrated in supply chain, tracking, payment services and document and contract processing.

In addition, digital technology has shaken up supply chain management (SCM) practices in Australia, ISG says. Companies are transforming their supply chains both by applying digital technology to traditional supply chain management and by using SCM methods to manage the new digital products and services they are beginning to offer.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for Australia evaluates the capabilities of 49 providers across five quadrants: Digital Business Consulting Services, Digital Customer Experience Services, Digital Product Life Cycle Services, Digital Supply Chain Transformation Services and Blockchain Services.

The report names Accenture, IBM and Infosys as leaders in all five quadrants and HCL as a leader in four. Deloitte Digital, DXC Technology, Publicis Sapient and Wipro are named leaders in three quadrants. The report names Atos, Cognizant, TCS and Tech Mahindra as leaders in two quadrants, and EY, McKinsey and Mindtree as leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, UST Global is named as a “Rising Star”—a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in two quadrants. Block8, Coforge, Cognizant, Cybage and TCS are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from Mindtree.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for Australia is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

Starting this year, each ISG Provider Lens™ study will include a Global Summary to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered by that study. All ISG Provider Lens™ reports also will now include an Enterprise Context feature to help executives quickly identify key insights related to their roles and responsibilities.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Will Thoretz, ISG +1 203 517 3119 will.thoretz@isg-one.com Jim Baptiste, Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 jbaptiste@matternow.com