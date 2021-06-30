TAIPEI, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Shen, Chairman of Information Service Industry Association (CISA), has recently published an article titled "Pandemic's Rage, Digital Transformation's Engage", sharing the overview of the countermeasures on current Taiwan's pandemic situation. The full text is as follows:



After Taipei City and New Taipei City raised their COVID alert to Level 3, Taiwan has entered into semi lockdown nationwide. Companies and government organizations have switched to WFH or having their on-site staff take turns coming into the office to minimize contact and movement. This has changed the economic model and lifestyle. It has brought the uncertainty of when it will end, but business operations cannot stall.

Contactless lifestyle is becoming the new normal worldwide. Many cases can be seen from B2C services such as booking tickets and hotels, making appointments, making deliveries, and B2C services such as WFH, conference calls, digital payments, chat bots, and robotic process automations.

The pandemic has sped up the digital transformation process. SMEs in Taiwan are facing the challenge of having their employees work from home to ensure continuous operations and building and integrating the online and offline workplace. This will test the competitiveness and resilience of businesses and whether they can overcome this challenge.

To improve operational efficiency, with most of the staff working from home, how best to manage the staff's work hours and grouping, their health management, the new normal of online events, how to showcase products online, conducting online exhibitions, completing the automation of internal approval process, arranging and recording online meetings, VPN, call forwarding, etc. are all digital capabilities that will optimize operations.

To improve customer experience, the following should be understood by SMEs and considered for integration application: logistics management, post sales services, personnel dispatch and materials management, call center management, chat bot integration, e-commerce shopping guides, online questionnaires, social media and application integration.

In terms of supply chain integration, orders and supply vendors' outsource management and integration, sales forecast and stock up integration, quality checks and data analysis integration, logistics and acceptance integration. Without upper management's assistance, the above cannot be achieved and lost to the competition.

In order for business to continue to operate and maintain the quality of life for citizens, Mr. Shen's suggestions to the Taiwanese authority are as follows:

Speeding up the process for corporations to purchase screening kits and assist corporations to set up screening mechanisms, as well as simplify the procedures (can be implemented as long as nurses are stationed). Amending, adjusting or loosening the related labor laws and supporting measures in response to WFH. Fully assisting corporations to adopt contactless digital transformative solutions.

In order for corporations to carry out digital transformation, the government can optimize the development of the industry's ecosystem by amending the laws and providing proper subsidies. As Winston Churchill said, "Never let a good crisis go to waste." Dangers and opportunities usually go hand in hand. By speeding up digital transformation, corporations can then grow and make profits, as well as win.

