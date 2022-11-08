Panduit Asia Pacific Establishes New Structured Cabling Lab Centre With Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Singapore to Launch Future Careers

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit Asia Pacific, a world-class provider of engineered, flexible, end-to-end electrical and network connectivity infrastructure solutions, has partnered with the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) in Singapore to launch a new structured cabling lab centre, the ITE-Panduit Centre for Information Network Infrastructure Solutions.

This new facility continues the fruitful partnership between Panduit Asia Pacific and ITE Singapore to train students across Asia Pacific for careers in information network infrastructure. Students will experience hands-on training at the facility and receive valuable education on the vital and in-demand skills needed to prepare them for the future within the fast-moving industry.

Having the opportunity to upskill in the areas of constructing communication network infrastructures in data centres, campuses and buildings, and communications distribution design, installation, termination, and documentation, while learning from professionals in the field will help students stand out as prospective new hires once they are ready to join the workforce.

Empowering people through education

The opening of the ITE-Panduit Centre for Information Network Infrastructure Solutions was attended by Panduit executive leadership, including President and CEO Shannon McDaniel, Marc Naese (Chief Commercial Officer), Tom Kelly (Senior Vice President, Network and Electrical Infrastructure), and Harry Woo (Senior Vice President, and Managing Director, Panduit Asia Pacific).

"This collaboration and lab facility is an excellent manifestation of our goal to empower people through education and to prepare them with the skills they need to meet the demands of the future within the industry," shared Woo.

The partnership between Panduit Asia Pacific and ITE Singapore also falls under the company's community support umbrella of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts, with the #SkillsChangeLife initiative set to educate youth, promote skills, and prepare them for the next five years. Panduit will also look to provide financial assistance for underprivileged students, give book prizes for outstanding students, and offer internship opportunities with its network of installation partner companies.

