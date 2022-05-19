Panduit Launches RapidID(TM) Network Mapping System

RapidID is a software-enabled network mapping system for smart, scalable, and efficient connectivity solutions

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit announces the launch of its new RapidID™ Network Mapping System, an offering designed to reduce the time and cost of patch cord documentation by up to 50%*. By using pre-labeled Panduit patch cords and the RapidID Bluetooth-enabled handheld scanner, network engineers can quickly, easily, and more accurately place and trace cables.



The RapidID™ Network Mapping System is Cable Documentation Automated.



Bluetooth®-enabled handheld barcode scanner and pre-labeled cable

To view the Multimedia News Release, please visit https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/Panduit_202205.shtml.

The Network Mapping System automates the labor-intensive and error-prone cable documentation process to reduce the risk of a network outage. With RapidID, the painstaking labeling process is already done. Additionally, RapidID is a practical alternative to traditional manual approaches and is ideally suited for building a new telecom room, locating installed cabling, or replacing a network switch.

"RapidID is a game-changer for any network engineer," stated Rich Benson, Panduit Group Manager, Cable Management Solutions. "We are happy to offer our customers an innovative way to eliminate the pain points around patch cord labeling and documentation for network systems."

RapidID is as easy as 1, 2, 3. The system uses patch cords pre-labeled with a unique barcode and a Bluetooth-enabled handheld scanner to automate labeling, tracing, and troubleshooting in three easy steps.

Install Panduit cables that feature unique barcode labels. Download the mobile app from iOS or Android app stores to a tablet device. Scan barcodes using the Bluetooth-enabled handheld scanner.

RapidID Project Manager and Senior Solutions Architect Kevin Marley explained that network documentation can drastically reduce downtime during an outage, but documenting physical infrastructure is extremely time-consuming and is often overlooked or out-of-date. "RapidID enables a fast, easy way to document patch cables and eliminate the manual data entry of network documentation," he said.

Panduit is showcasing the RapidID™ Network Mapping System as well as other Panduit Data Center solutions at selected Cloud & Datacentre Convention 2022 events including:

Indonesia , Jakarta (19 May)

, (19 May) Singapore , Singapore (21 July)

, (21 July) Australia , Sydney (25 August)

, (25 August) Vietnam , Hanoi (15 September)

, (15 September) South Korea , Seoul (6 October)

, (6 October) Malaysia , Kuala Lumpur (27 October)

, (27 October) India , Mumbai (18 November)

For more information about the Panduit RapidID™ Network Mapping System please visit www.panduit.com/rapid-id.

*Panduit internal time study, May 2021

About Panduit

Since 1955, Panduit's culture of curiosity and passion for problem-solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies' business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates innovative electrical and network infrastructure solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, IL, USA, and operating in112 global locations, Panduit's proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, helps support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.