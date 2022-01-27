Panduit Singapore Partners with Institute of Technical Education to Sharpen Vocational Skills of Youths

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit Singapore announces a collaboration with the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) on a multi-pronged programme to equip students with skills for the digital economy.



(Left) Mr Harry Woo, Managing Director and Senior Vice President (Asia Pacific) of Panduit Singapore and Ms Low Khah Gek, Chief Executive Officer of Institute of Technical Education, sign a Memorandum of Understanding to kickstart the skills enhancement partnership.



Addressing skill gaps in the Singapore job market brought about by digitalisation during the COVID-19 pandemic, the five-year programme will focus on grooming students for careers in information network infrastructure.

There is robust demand by Singapore employers for roles such as network engineers, infrastructure engineers, system integrators, and system installers. For ITE students looking to join the workforce or to further their education, ensuring they are up-to-date with the skills of a rapidly evolving economy is key.

For ITE students to have hands-on opportunities to work on network infrastructure projects, Panduit Singapore will build a state-of-the-art ITE-Panduit Learning Hub at ITE College East.

Panduit Singapore has also generously donated Cabinets & Cold Aisle Containment to ITE for the training of trainees from WSDip in Data Centre Infrastructure & Operation. Lecturers and students will be able to access Panduit's e-learning resources via the University of Panduit Online platform as part of their training and learning programmes at ITE. In addition, Panduit will train students at its offices and host training and attachment programmes for ITE lecturers in Singapore and the APAC region.

"We're very excited to embark on this partnership with ITE," says Mr. Harry Woo, Managing Director and Senior Vice President (Asia Pacific) of Panduit Singapore. "Economies are in a state of flux and will continue to evolve amid the pandemic. We aim to equip students with the skills for the workforce of tomorrow."

The partnership is part of Panduit APAC's corporate social responsibility initiative, Skills Change Lives Campaign – Educate Youth, Promote Skills and Prepare Youth for Jobs. Over the next five years, the company will provide financial assistance for underprivileged students, book prizes for outstanding students and internship opportunities with its network of installation partner companies.

About Panduit

Since 1955, Panduit's culture of curiosity and passion for problem solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies' business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates innovative electrical and network infrastructure solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data centre to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, IL, USA and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit's proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, helps support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

About ITE

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) was established as a post-secondary institution in 1992, under the Ministry of Education. ITE is a principal provider of career and technical education and a key developer of national skills certification and standards skilling Singapore for the future economy. It offers three key programmes - (1) Pre-Employment Training for youths after secondary education (2) Continuing Education and Training for adult learners and (3) Workplace Learning and Work-Study Programmes with employers. Under its 'One ITE System, Three Colleges' Governance Model, ITE has three Colleges - ITE College Central, ITE College East and ITE College West. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.ite.edu.sg.