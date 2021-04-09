Panduit(TM) Australia releases NEW Contractor Grade Epson hand-held printers

MP100/E and MP300/E printers combine best in class print technology with industry leading labelingand software capabilities

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit, a leading global provider of electrical and network infrastructure solutions, has launched two new Contractor Grate Robust Mobile Printers at the start of 2021 that offer the best combination of capabilities, print quality and speed of use. They are preferred over the competition because of the product features, including:

Contractor Grade and Robust for commercial use

Printing direct from Easy-Mark Plus software

Fast 35 mm/sec print speed

Wide variety of die-cut and continuous label sizes and materials

USB connectivity

Prints on up to 38 mm wide label media

Integrated automatic cutter with full and half cutting



Panduit Epson Printers

These printers are the result of a partnership with Seiko Epson Corporation to jointly develop printers and labels for the industrial, construction and network infrastructure marketplaces. The MP100/E & MP300/E printers and labels are the first of many products that will be jointly developed through this partnership globally.

The product features and corresponding label cassettes were designed to meet the needs of a variety of customers and their most challenging applications. From the data center to the telecom room, from the jobsite to the plant floor, Panduit has you covered.

About Panduit

Since 1955, Panduit's culture of curiosity and passion for problem solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies' business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates leading-edge physical, electrical, and network infrastructure solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, Ill., USA and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit's proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, help support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

