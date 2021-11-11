Panerai Invites People to Participate in the Worldwide Exclusive "Luminate Your Time Challenge"

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florentine luxury watchmaker celebrates Super-Luminova™, one of Panerai's iconic materials, by launching a one-of-a-kind Light Painting Competition - Luminate Your Time Challenge at Canton Road Flagship Boutique from 3rd to 21st November 2021. For the first time in the luxury watch industry an interactive event in light painting will run for 19 consecutive days, an unforgettable and magical experience, debuting exclusively worldwide.



Panerai Hong Kong Canton Road Flagship Boutique



Light painting is created by photographing with long exposure of up to a minute in a dark environment. Customers can "paint" with light in the air according to their movement and creativity, without involving any touch ups.

This Light Painting Event – Luminate Your Time Challenge joins Super- Luminova™ and Panerai's latest novelties together with photography: clients can curate their own light painting art piece and explore the one-of-a-kind experience during this competition.

At this unique challenge, Panerai takes pride in presenting the latest novelties including The Submersible Chrono Flyback Mike Horn Edition (PAM01291), a limited edition diving watch available in only 500 pieces, the newest expression of a nearly two decades collaboration with Mike Horn and represents the brand's flourishing tradition of creating sophisticated tools for Modern Heroes.

Also, the new Piccolo Due Madreperla (PAM01280), the first ever Panerai timepiece which uses mother-of-pearl, a lustrous material that endows each watch with a unique character. Piccolo Due expands the frontiers of the Luminor Due line, reinterpreting it with an all-embracing vision. A versatile and eclectic expression of Italian taste, the result balances advanced materials with sophisticated aesthetic features.

By discovering creative expression through light, clients will compete against other participants and have an opportunity to win special prizes, including an exclusive Light Painting Workshop, and the grand prize – a Panerai Watch Winder.

The competition will provide an opportunity to embark on an immersive experience to explore the one-of-a-kind photography with stunning light painting tools.

To participate to the "Luminate Your Time Challenge", book a private session at Panerai Canton Road flagship boutique. Register now.

Name Luminate Your Time Challenge Location Panerai Hong Kong Canton Road Flagship Boutique Address 2 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui Tel +852 2992 0175 Date 3rd to 21st November 2021 Time 11:30 to 18:00

Panerai

Founded in Florence in 1860 as a workshop, shop and subsequently school of watch-making, for many decades Panerai supplied the Italian Navy and its specialist diving corps in particular with precision instruments.

The designs developed by Panerai in that time, including the Luminor and Radiomir, were covered by the Military Secrets Act for many years and were launched on the international market only after the brand was acquired by the Richemont Group in 1997.

Today Panerai develops and crafts its movements and watches at its Neuchâtel manufacture. The latter are a seamless melding of Italian design flair and history with Swiss horological expertise. Panerai watches are sold across the world through an exclusive network of distributors and Panerai boutiques.

