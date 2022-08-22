Panjiang Refined Coal, Providing Solutions for Various Industry.

—

Guizhou Panjiang Refined Coal is principally engaged in mining, processing, and selling coal. The company also produces and distributes electricity, manufacturing, repairing, and leasing electromechanical equipment. The company has been in operation since 1999, which shows how many years of experience the company has.

Guizhou Panjiang Refined Coal covers core activities in the oil and gas industry from prospecting, exploration and development of fields, and oil and gas production. The company also provides services to help clients refine and market the oil products produced both wholesale and to end consumers. The business also intends to create and use new technology in recovering hard-to-recover oil reserves.



Over the past few years, the company has steadily modernized all the coal mines owned. This includes the introduction of newer technologies such as belt conveyors and fully mechanized coal cleaning complexes. The company has increased its production volumes, improved operational efficiency with these technologies, and continued growing investors' confidence in the company.



The company also provides solutions in the entire cycle of new road construction. The company now has more than 5,000 units of modern equipment ready to perform any road construction works. With a large fleet of equipment ready, the company can take on regular, medium and major road repairs and provide the quickest repair within its capabilities.



Guizhou Panjiang Refined Coal also concentrates on creating China's cutting-edge, high-tech green energy facilities. Green energy is crucial for the environment since it helps replace fossil fuels' harmful effects with more environmentally friendly substitutes. The corporation is currently putting new investment projects for the development of wind farms and solar farms in China's major provinces into action to make efficient use of the country's energy resources.



The company allows everyone to make money in the energy sector, both in the traditional methods of extraction of energy resources and the excellent potential for developing green energy. Users can select the investment project they are interested in investing in. After dividends are credited, users can apply for withdrawal and claim their profit from the projects.



