Pantea Kalhor, Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner and Publisher Announces Her New Best-Selling Book, Needs Gap

Needs Gap is a new book by well renowned author Pantea Kalhor that aims to help readers understand more about autoimmune diseases and chronic pain with a guide on managing them.

—

Needs Gap: Simple Guide to Manage Autoimmune Disease and Chronic Pain is a practical guidebook for autoimmune and mystery illness sufferers written by Pantea Kalhor. This book will help readers find the missing gap between chronic pain, autoimmune disease and their proper recovery. It will help readers find answers to some of their questions. This book is a collective work of healthcare practitioners who believe in holistic medicine and the mind-body connection.

Other contributors are Reed Davis, Kellie Lupsha, Tsao-Lin Moy, Heather Gray and Betty Khalili.

These practitioners have shared their solutions to various health crises or what solutions have worked for their loved one or their patients. Readers are able to learn more about functional medicine, acupuncture, and regenerative medicine and how even simple changes to their lifestyle can make a massive difference in revamping their health. All these solutions are evidence-based complementary treatments for chronic conditions that range from thyroid-based disorders to Lyme disease and many others. The explanations of their methods, from dietary changes and Functional Diagnostic Nutrition to acupuncture/acupressure, are all well described.

The book also provides readers with an essential starting point for acupressure that can be easily done at home. In addition, various healthy recipes help readers with their diets. While acknowledging the utility of Western medicine for treating certain conditions, the author also discusses some areas where Western medicine needs improvement, particularly regarding chronic illnesses treatments and long-term conditions.

“This book will help readers discover more about themselves and their journey with autoimmune diseases,” said a spokesperson. “Many people struggle with autoimmune diseases and chronic pain without fully understanding the root cause of it and why the symptoms keep coming back. This book aims to break the cycle and help the readers understand the diseases better and how they can recover from it.”

If you thrive for a joyful and extraordinary life, you need to have a passion for changing your unhealthy habits.

