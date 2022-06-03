Pantea Kalhor's Book “The Gap: Simple Steps to Reclaim Your Health and Reverse Most Chronic Diseases” is Now Available on Amazon and Online Bookstores.

—

Pantea Kalhor, the founder of Acechoice Publishing and Branding, 5 times amazon best-selling author, Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner, certified fertility and PTSD coach along with seven other health experts published her fifth book, “The Gap: Simple Steps to Reclaim Your Health and Reverse Most Chronic Diseases”.

Health gurus talk about different approaches to how to live a happy, healthy life by discovering healing opportunities in the body. The experts in this book explain how one can find true healing if research is extended, goes deeper, and looks at the big picture, at the body as a whole.

“This book is the missing link, the piece of the puzzle that holds the answers you’ve been searching for. It’s The Gap between chronic disease and your true recovery.” said Pantea.

So many in the world today suffer from a myriad of conditions that are treated with a high consumption of medications over long periods of time. These only create a temporary relief from the pain and symptoms, and do not truly heal the root cause. With The Gap, readers are able to learn how the body, mind, and spirit connect. Discover how a high level of understanding about this interconnection can improve recovery from chronic pain.

“Once again, Pantea has created a valuable resource for all who want to find answers to their health issues, a collaboration of experts who started off and highly trained medical and integrative medicine professionals that turned to natural, holistic practices to find the root causes of illness in their field.” reviewed Angela Curtis, a best-selling author and editor."

Pantea Kalhor is also a show host, podcaster and the survivor of a Carjacking accident and unexplained infertility. Both traumas immensely affected her life and encouraged her to write four books regarding Mind-Body connection healing: Rules of Change for the Better, Naturally Conceived, PTSD Compass and The GAP. She helps women who are struggling with fertility issues remove their mental and physical blockers by filling the gap between mind and body connection.

