Panthos Cloud Consulting Joins HYCU® PACE Global Partner Program

Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise BaaS company specializing in hybrid and multi-cloud data protection as a service, today announced Australian Cloud Service Provider Panthos Cloud Consulting has joined the PACE Global Partner Program to help drive new Google Cloud digital transformation services for customers. As a new PACE Partner Program member, Panthos Consulting will also leverage HYCU’s latest ransomware assessment and recovery services, based on R-Score™, to deliver ransomware recovery readiness assessments to customers to provide actionable activities to alleviate and reduce risks associated with the rise of ransomware attacks.

“We’re excited to welcome the team at Panthos Cloud Consulting to the growing number of cloud service providers that need Google Cloud-native backup and recovery solutions to better protect, manage and recover mission-critical data,” said Colum O’Donovan, Senior Director, Global Cloud Alliances at HYCU. “HYCU’s native integration with Google Cloud, simplicity and ease of migration and backup for workloads were key reasons for why HYCU was a great fit to help Panthos Cloud Consulting customers with their digital transformation efforts on to Google Cloud.”

The introduction of the CRN 5-Star PACE (Partners Accelerating Cloud Environments) Global Partner Program helped lay the foundation for HYCU’s new ransomware assessment and recovery services for global partners. Panthos Cloud Consulting joins the growing ranks of partners with a powerful resource to help their own customers prevent and recover in the event of an attack.

“We work with our key partners to deliver the kinds of solutions we know our customers need in order to ease and simplify their use of Google Cloud,” said Shakti Misra, Founder & CTO at Panthos Cloud Consulting. “The team at HYCU are a perfect complement for what we know our customers can leverage. We look forward to working together to drive mutually beneficial business and to help eliminate the scourge that ransomware has quickly become.”

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 3,200 companies worldwide. HYCU’s award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 300 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com

