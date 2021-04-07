Pantum Accelerates US Expansion with launch of BP5100 and BM5100 Series on Amazon

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantum, a brand that develops, manufactures, and sells laser printers and toner cartridges for users around the world, is accelerating its U.S. market expansion as it plans to launch its BP5100 and BM5100 series of new products on Amazon in the second half of 2021. Moreover, it is focused on developing more B2B products in the American market.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Pantum's Amazon sales channel developed rapidly in 2020. It was able to defy the market slump, as the company's e-commerce team sprang into action to ensure stable inventory, with the boost in online business leading to two-fold growth. As it develops in the U.S. market, Pantum will focus on its entry-level 22 pages per minute (PPM) models, managed print service (MPS) models, and 40PPM models.

The 22PPM models: The P2500 series, M6600 series, and M6550 series

Printers with speeds of 22PPM are ideal for home and small office work, which has skyrocketed due to the pandemic. With their compact, sleek design and cost-effective price point, these printers are well-suited for small and medium-sized businesses and small office/home office (SOHO) users. To better serve their scenarios, the models are equipped with Wi-Fi Direct and Mobile Printing to ensure seamless operations, while easy one-step driver installation has been enhanced to streamline and improve the experience.

The MPS models: The P3305 series and M7105 series

With their reasonable prices, these reliable models are ideal for medium-sized enterprises and leasing/MPS projects. Moreover, the low cost of consumables means that the cost per page (CPP) is low, assuring sustainable expenditures for users. Silent mode also creates a quiet communal working environment. To serve local needs, Pantum offers semi-personalization of these printer models, including packaging and chip customization.

The 40PPM models: The BP5100 series and BM5100 series

Printers with such rapid printing speeds help serve the bidding needs of government banks and other institutions; they are also very suitable for MPS channels. In addition to superb product specs including impressive toner cartridge capacity and an up to 80,000-page monthly page volume, users can also expect high-quality after-sales services.

In 2021, Pantum plans to expand its US business and open an independent Pantum base in the second half of the year. In doing so, it seeks to increase its local sales team in Q2 this year as well, launch online and offline promotional activities, and actively develop a local distributor network to provide American customers with a best-in-class service experience.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is a printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion with a current global footprint of dozens of countries. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting evolving printing needs by offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is now also bringing greater value to its customers through its cost-effective products and premium services.

