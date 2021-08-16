Pantum Elite Series (BP5100 & BM5100 Series) —Effortless 40 PPM Printing for Business

The Elite Series laser printers with excellent performance launched by Pantum provide better experience for various enterprises and organizations.

—

Pantum, a brand that develops, manufactures, and sells laser printers and toner cartridges around the world, launched the Elite Series, including BP5100 Series（BP5100DN/BP5100DW）and BM5100 Series（BM5100ADN/BM5100ADW，BM5100FDN/BM5100FDW）laser printers this year.

The Elite series is especially suitable for small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprise or workgroups and government users who require efficient, economical and intelligent printing experience.

Efficient

The series offer competitive productivity and performance as one of the fastest machines in Pantum's current A4 product line. Its print speed up to 40 pages per minute, and the first page print out time is less than 6.9 seconds. This greatly helps solve the daily difficulties such as slow printing speed and time-consuming queuing.

Apart from the 250-page standard tray and the 60-page multi-function tray, two additional 550-page large-capacity trays will enlarge the maximum feed capacity to 1410 pages. In this way, the interruption of printing due to lack of paper will be greatly reduced, thus greatly improve the office efficiency. .

Intelligent

The BP5100 Series & BM5100 series retain some convenient features. One-step driver installation can help intelligently identify printer connection methods such as USB, network, or Wi-Fi connection. Wi-Fi Printing and mobile App Direct Connection Printing (Wireless model only) help office staff to intelligently print office documents from mobile devices and Pantum APP. What’s more, BM5100FDN/BM5100FDW’s 3.5 inch touch screen supports rich features including print/copy/scan /fax, password printing, silent printing, bookmark printing, automatic duplex scanning and scan to U disk.

Economical

The Elite Series’ automatic duplex printing allows users to save 50% of paper usage and thus reduces 50% of the budget. Meanwhile, its separate drum unit and toner cartridges design, which means that one drum unit can be used with several toner cartridges, will serve the users in a cost-effective way.

What’s more, the metal frame structure makes Pantum Elite Series more durable providing constant reliable support for printing.

The Elite Series witnessed Pantum as a printer brand, continuing to improving and optimizing its printer performance, enriching the product line and improving the user experience so as to provide users with more and better choices.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is a printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion with a current global footprint of dozens of countries. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting evolving printing needs by offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is now also bringing greater value to its customers through its cost-effective products and premium services.

