PAP Community Foundation named #1 Best Workplace in Asia

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAP Community Foundation (PCF) has clinched first place in Asia's Best Workplaces™ 2021 in the category of 'Large' workplaces, ranked by Great Place to Work®. It is the only organisation from Singapore recognised in this category. PCF was earlier named as one of Singapore's Best Workplaces™ in 2020, for its people-focused workplace culture and response to extenuating circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. PCF went the extra mile for its 8,000-strong workforce, and undertook extensive measures to ensure staff's safety and welfare in the following aspects: financial, psychological, emotional, physical and environmental.



Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Mr Victor Bay, PAP Community Foundation went the extra mile for its 8,000-strong workforce, and undertook extensive measures to ensure staff’s safety and welfare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Victor Bay, Chief Executive Officer of PAP Community Foundation, said, "Being recognised and ranked the top on the 2021 Asia's Best Workplace list by Great Place to Work® is a great honour which reflects our values, culture and people. This is a strong testament that we are headed in the right direction, and fortifies our commitment to continue our journey in building and nurturing our ONE PCF culture. At the core of it are two anchors: Unity is strength; and Team over individual. Our people and clients are always at the heart of what we do."

To safeguard the safety of its staff, children and clients, PCF purchased more than 600 UV sterilizers and engaged professional cleaning contractors to disinfect all of its preschool centres, senior care centres, and the headquarters regularly. This is in addition to creatively sourcing and expediting the urgent purchases of Personal Protective Equipment for its staff. PCF also issued protective COVID-19 care kits to all of its staff, children and seniors.

Senior managers sent weekly personal notes, self-made videos and songs to bring cheer and laughter to motivate and boost employee morale. A PCF Yammer channel was initiated and staff were encouraged to share with their leaders any worries and concerns they may have. This ensured that they feel heard and seen. Performance appraisals were also refined to account for unplanned contributions.

For staff stranded overseas due to flight cancellations and border restrictions, PCF revised their group hospitalisation and surgical coverage to remove geographical limitations in the event that they needed medical attention. A one-off special bonus was also given to all staff in recognition of their significant efforts in the face of staffing restrictions. PCF also provided daily meal allowance for staff serving Stay Home Notices or Home Quarantine Orders.

In addition, PCF extended their support to the broader community, investing nearly $13 million through measures such as fee rebates, waivers, relief packages and care packs for thousands of Singapore families.

Ms Evelyn Kwek, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® ASEAN & ANZ, said, "PCF has showcased how it has risen to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic through its exemplary workplace programmes and employee support measures. It has shown resilience, empathy and care for its people. It is a remarkable feat to steer 8,000 staff – across its headquarters, 360 preschool centres and seven senior care centres islandwide – through a crisis, while ensuring that staff receive the support that they need. We are proud to accord PCF this recognition as the best workplace in Asia."

Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, determined the Best Workplaces™ in Asia by surveying over 3.3 million employees from across 16 countries in Asia and the Middle East. This is the largest survey of employee experiences in Asia.

To be named as best in Asia, 200 companies were the highest ranked on Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces™ National lists across the region. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All™ workplace experience, inclusive of all employees no matter who they are or what they do. This year, COVID-19 brought physical and mental well-being front of mind for both employers and employees.