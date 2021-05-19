SOUTH CIKARANG, Indonesia, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced that its Solstice® N40 (R-448A) refrigerant has been adopted by supermarket retailer Papaya Fresh Gallery (Papaya) for use in its stores across Indonesia, making it the first supermarket in the country to adopt Solstice N40 lower global-warming-potential (GWP) refrigerant. Using Solstice N40 is expected to help Papaya improve its refrigeration system energy consumption by 10% compared with its current R-404A system design.



Papaya Fresh Gallery is the First Indonesia Supermarket to Adopt Honeywell's Energy Efficient Solstice N40 Refrigerant

Based on hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) technology, Solstice N40 offers a GWP that is approximately 68 percent lower than legacy hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants like R-404A. When using Solstice N40, refrigeration systems also consume less energy than their counterparts that cool using HFCs. In U.S. and European supermarket trials, in comparison to R-404A, Solstice N40 demonstrated an average of between 5 to 15% lower energy consumption in refrigeration applications.

Solstice N40 can be used in new installations and to retrofit existing systems using high-GWP refrigerants like R-404A and R-507. Papaya plans to work with Honeywell and Fukushima Galilei (the manufacturer of commercial refrigeration equipment) to retrofit Papaya's commercial refrigeration systems at its stores in Indonesia with Honeywell's reduced-GWP alternative and replacing high-GWP refrigerant R-404A.

Supermarkets around the world have adopted Solstice N40 to help them comply with current and proposed regulations, including the internationally adopted Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, with the aim of reducing the use of high-GWP HFCs. More than 30,000 stores around the world have adopted Solstice N40 since its release in 2015.

"We choose Solstice N40 because globally it is the supermarket industry's most widely accepted, lowest GWP, and nonflammable replacement for legacy HFCs," said Ichihara Kazuo, director of Papaya Fresh Gallery. "By converting to Solstice N40 refrigerant, Papaya will now be compliant, save energy, and reduce carbon footprints."

Solstice N40 has been officially designated as "A1 (nonflammable)" by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). It is a reliable and practical solution that provides significant energy and environmental advantages.

"As global demand continues to grow for reduced GWP, nonflammable and retrofittable refrigerants like Solstice N40, we're proud to partner with Papaya Fresh Gallery and Fukushima Galilei to deliver a high-quality, energy-conscious product in Indonesia," said Tom Liu, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Advanced Materials, Asia Pacific. "Through this collaboration with Papaya Fresh Gallery, Honeywell is reiterating its commitment to working with climate-conscious companies and brands that strive to incorporate solutions that reduce environmental impact."

Honeywell is a world leader in the development, manufacture and supply of refrigerants that are sold worldwide under the Solstice® and Genetron® brand names for a wide range of applications including refrigeration and air conditioning for buildings and automobiles. Honeywell and its suppliers have completed a billion-dollar investment program in research, development, and new capacity for Honeywell's hydrofluorolefin technology. Worldwide adoption of Solstice products has resulted in the reduction of more than 200 million metric tons of CO2 to date, equal to eliminating the emissions from more than 42 million cars from the road for a year.

Papaya Fresh Gallery is a Japan-centric supermarket, selling daily supplies, imported products from Japan and specialty products that appeal to their target market in Indonesia. This supermarket has eleven stores across Indonesia located in big cities like Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Bali.



Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

