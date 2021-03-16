Paradox Signs Australian PGA Tour Star Cameron Smith as Global Ambassador to Deepen Pursuit of Exploring the Art and Science of Exceptional Teams

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox, the global conversational AI platform helping talent acquisition teams like Unilever and McDonald's spend more time with people by automating tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and candidate communications, recently announced a partnership with professional golfer and two-time Australian PGA Championship winner Cameron Smith.

The partnership is in conjunction with the creation of Team Paradox , the company's pursuit of studying the elements that make up great teams.

"We've always believed that if you get the people thing right, you can build teams that change the world," said Aaron Matos, Paradox's founder and CEO. "To truly invest in that mission, we think it's critical to study high-performance teams through multiple lenses. That's where Cam comes in and why we're thrilled to add him as a Team Paradox Global Ambassador. He's an exceptional talent who's achieved excellence in his sport, but more importantly, he's always championed a pursuit of something bigger than himself."

Smith, a native of Brisbane, Queensland, is currently the second-ranked Australian golfer in the world and 27th overall. He won the 2020 Sony Open and finished second at the 2020 Masters, where he became the first golfer in the tournament's long history to shoot all four rounds in the 60's. He has a reputation for valuing integrity, sportsmanship, and community service.

"Most people see golf as an individual sport, but behind every shot I hit there's a team that's helped me prepare for it," said Smith. "I love that Paradox understands those team dynamics better than anyone — it's reflected in their values, the technology they've built, and the clients they support. I couldn't be more excited to partner with a company that's fundamentally transforming how the world's best brands build great teams."

Smith joins four other athletes as Paradox's inaugural Global Ambassadors : 2014 US Olympic Women's Hockey silver medalist Lyndsey Fry, LPGA Tour standouts Jennifer Kupcho and Cheyenne Woods, and National Hockey League legend Shane Doan. All have broken barriers in the world of athletics and have built and worked alongside incredible teams. They're committed to using their voices for leadership and inclusion in ways that transcend their sport.

Paradox's own team has more than doubled in the last year — including rapid growth in its Da Nang, Vietnam, office — and its AI assistant Olivia is helping hundreds of the world's largest global employers build teams of all sizes and constructs. Its clients include UOB Group, a top bank in Singapore and one of the largest in all of APAC.

"Cam Smith and our Global Ambassadors are an extension of the Team Paradox core: our employees and clients," said Jessica Rush, Chief Talent Officer at Paradox. "We've seen first hand what happens when you bring together talented people aligned to a common mission."

About Paradox

Launched in late 2016, Paradox was founded with the belief that if companies get the people thing right, they can build teams that change the world. In a few short years, the Scottsdale-based startup has grown into the clear leader in Conversational AI, supporting some of the world's largest employers, including Unilever, McDonald's, CVS Health, PepsiCo, and Aramark.

Olivia, the company's conversational AI assistant, is helping TA teams automate tasks like screening, interview scheduling, candidate communications, and more, so recruiters can spend more time with people, not software. Paradox has won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019 and the 2020 Brandon Hall Gold Award for Best Advance in AI for Business Impact. It was also recently named one of Forbes' Top 500 Startup Employers. To learn more, visit www.paradox.ai .

